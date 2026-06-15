The NASCAR schedule this week takes us to San Diego for the first-ever weekend of racing at Naval Base Coronado. There’s been buzz for weeks about what the racing on the military base will be like and we can’t wait to see everything unfold this weekend.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR weekend schedule for Naval Base Coronado. All times are Eastern Time, with track info along with practice and qualifying times listed below for each series.

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NASCAR Schedule This Week: Naval Base Coronado

Here is the NASCAR weekend schedule at Naval Base Coronado.

Friday, June 19

12 PM ET: NASCAR Truck Series Practice 1

NASCAR Truck Series Practice 1 1:00 PM – NASCAR Truck Series Practice 2

NASCAR Truck Series Practice 2 2:00 PM – NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying – Fox Sports 2

NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying – Fox Sports 2 3:30 PM – O’Reilly Series Practice – CW A–

O’Reilly Series Practice – CW A– 5:00 PM – Cup Series Practice – Amazon Prime Video

Cup Series Practice – Amazon Prime Video 7:00 PM – NASCAR Truck Series Race – Navy 250 – Fox Sports 1

Saturday, June 20

1:00 PM ET – O’Reilly Series Qualifying – CW App

– O’Reilly Series Qualifying – CW App 2:30 PM – Cup Series Qualifying – Amazon Prime Video

Cup Series Qualifying – Amazon Prime Video 5:00 PM – OARS Race – United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 – CW

Sunday, June 21

4:00 PM – Cup Series Race – Anduril 250 – Amazon Prime Video

NASCAR Weekend Schedule San Diego: Truck Series

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the NASCAR Truck Series schedule this weekend for Naval base Coronado.

Date Event Time (ET) How to Watch Friday, June 19 Practice 1 12:00 PM Fox Sports App Friday, June 19 Practice 2 1:00 PM Fox Sports App Friday, June 19 Qualifying 2:00 PM Fox Sports 2 Friday, June 19 Race 7:00 PM Fox Sports 1

NASCAR O’Reilly Series Weekend Schedule: Naval Base Coronado

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule this weekend for San Diego.

Date Event Time (ET) How to Watch Friday, June 19 Practice 3:30 PM CW App Saturday, June 20 Qualifying 1:00 PM CW App Saturday, June 20 Race 5:00 PM CW Network

NASCAR Cup Series Schedule This Weekend: San Diego

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the NASCAR Cup Series weekend schedule for Naval Base Coronado.

Date Event Time (ET) How to Watch Friday, June 19 Practice 5:00 PM Amazon Prime Video Saturday, June 20 Qualifying 2:30 PM Amazon Prime Video Saturday, June 20 Race 4:00 PM Amazon Prime Video

San Diego Street Course: Quick Stats

Track Length: 3.4 Miles

3.4 Miles Track Type: Street Course

Street Course Surface: Paved

San Diego Street Course Race Details and Stages

Series Stages Laps Distance Traveled Truck 12-24-50 50 Laps 170 Miles O’Reilly Series 15-30-60 60 Laps 204 Miles Cup 20-40-75 75 Laps 255 Miles