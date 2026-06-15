The NASCAR schedule this week takes us to San Diego for the first-ever weekend of racing at Naval Base Coronado. There’s been buzz for weeks about what the racing on the military base will be like and we can’t wait to see everything unfold this weekend.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR weekend schedule for Naval Base Coronado. All times are Eastern Time, with track info along with practice and qualifying times listed below for each series.
NASCAR Schedule This Week: Naval Base Coronado
Here is the NASCAR weekend schedule at Naval Base Coronado.
Friday, June 19
- 12 PM ET: NASCAR Truck Series Practice 1
- 1:00 PM – NASCAR Truck Series Practice 2
- 2:00 PM – NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying – Fox Sports 2
- 3:30 PM – O’Reilly Series Practice – CW A–
- 5:00 PM – Cup Series Practice – Amazon Prime Video
- 7:00 PM – NASCAR Truck Series Race – Navy 250 – Fox Sports 1
Saturday, June 20
- 1:00 PM ET – O’Reilly Series Qualifying – CW App
- 2:30 PM – Cup Series Qualifying – Amazon Prime Video
- 5:00 PM – OARS Race – United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 – CW
Sunday, June 21
- 4:00 PM – Cup Series Race – Anduril 250 – Amazon Prime Video
NASCAR Weekend Schedule San Diego: Truck Series
Here is the NASCAR Truck Series schedule this weekend for Naval base Coronado.
|Date
|Event
|Time (ET)
|How to Watch
|Friday, June 19
|Practice 1
|12:00 PM
|Fox Sports App
|Friday, June 19
|Practice 2
|1:00 PM
|Fox Sports App
|Friday, June 19
|Qualifying
|2:00 PM
|Fox Sports 2
|Friday, June 19
|Race
|7:00 PM
|Fox Sports 1
NASCAR O’Reilly Series Weekend Schedule: Naval Base Coronado
Here is the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule this weekend for San Diego.
|Date
|Event
|Time (ET)
|How to Watch
|Friday, June 19
|Practice
|3:30 PM
|CW App
|Saturday, June 20
|Qualifying
|1:00 PM
|CW App
|Saturday, June 20
|Race
|5:00 PM
|CW Network
NASCAR Cup Series Schedule This Weekend: San Diego
Here is the NASCAR Cup Series weekend schedule for Naval Base Coronado.
|Date
|Event
|Time (ET)
|How to Watch
|Friday, June 19
|Practice
|5:00 PM
|Amazon Prime Video
|Saturday, June 20
|Qualifying
|2:30 PM
|Amazon Prime Video
|Saturday, June 20
|Race
|4:00 PM
|Amazon Prime Video
San Diego Street Course: Quick Stats
- Track Length: 3.4 Miles
- Track Type: Street Course
- Surface: Paved
San Diego Street Course Race Details and Stages
|Series
|Stages
|Laps
|Distance Traveled
|Truck
|12-24-50
|50 Laps
|170 Miles
|O’Reilly Series
|15-30-60
|60 Laps
|204 Miles
|Cup
|20-40-75
|75 Laps
|255 Miles