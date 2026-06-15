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NASCAR Weekend Schedule San Diego, NASCAR Schedule This Week San Diego
Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The NASCAR schedule this week takes us to San Diego for the first-ever weekend of racing at Naval Base Coronado. There’s been buzz for weeks about what the racing on the military base will be like and we can’t wait to see everything unfold this weekend.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR weekend schedule for Naval Base Coronado. All times are Eastern Time, with track info along with practice and qualifying times listed below for each series.

NASCAR Schedule This Week: Naval Base Coronado

Here is the NASCAR weekend schedule at Naval Base Coronado.

Friday, June 19

  • 12 PM ET: NASCAR Truck Series Practice 1
  • 1:00 PM – NASCAR Truck Series Practice 2
  • 2:00 PM – NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying – Fox Sports 2
  • 3:30 PM – O’Reilly Series Practice – CW A–
  • 5:00 PM – Cup Series Practice – Amazon Prime Video
  • 7:00 PM – NASCAR Truck Series Race – Navy 250 – Fox Sports 1

Saturday, June 20

  • 1:00 PM ET – O’Reilly Series Qualifying – CW App
  • 2:30 PM – Cup Series Qualifying – Amazon Prime Video
  • 5:00 PM – OARS Race – United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 – CW

Sunday, June 21

  • 4:00 PM – Cup Series Race – Anduril 250 – Amazon Prime Video

NASCAR Weekend Schedule San Diego: Truck Series

NASCAR Weekend Schedule San Diego, NASCAR Truck Series Schedule This Week
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the NASCAR Truck Series schedule this weekend for Naval base Coronado.

DateEventTime (ET)How to Watch
Friday, June 19Practice 112:00 PMFox Sports App
Friday, June 19Practice 21:00 PMFox Sports App
Friday, June 19Qualifying2:00 PMFox Sports 2
Friday, June 19Race7:00 PMFox Sports 1

NASCAR O’Reilly Series Weekend Schedule: Naval Base Coronado

NASCAR Weekend Schedule San Diego, NASCAR O'Reilly Series Schedule This Weekend
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule this weekend for San Diego.

DateEventTime (ET)How to Watch
Friday, June 19Practice3:30 PMCW App
Saturday, June 20Qualifying1:00 PMCW App
Saturday, June 20Race5:00 PMCW Network

NASCAR Cup Series Schedule This Weekend: San Diego

NASCAR San Diego Schedule, NASCAR Weekend Schedule
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the NASCAR Cup Series weekend schedule for Naval Base Coronado.

DateEventTime (ET)How to Watch
Friday, June 19Practice5:00 PMAmazon Prime Video
Saturday, June 20Qualifying2:30 PMAmazon Prime Video
Saturday, June 20Race4:00 PMAmazon Prime Video

San Diego Street Course: Quick Stats

  • Track Length: 3.4 Miles
  • Track Type: Street Course
  • Surface: Paved

San Diego Street Course Race Details and Stages

SeriesStagesLapsDistance Traveled
Truck12-24-5050 Laps170 Miles
O’Reilly Series15-30-6060 Laps204 Miles
Cup20-40-7575 Laps255 Miles
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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