NASCAR driver Josh Berry revealed last week that he will not be brought back by Wood Brothers Racing in 2027. While that opens up a full-time ride in the Cup Series, the latest NASCAR rumors suggest the seat might already be filled.

On the latest episode of Door Bumper Clear, co-host and spotter Freddie Kraft implied that Jesse Love will be racing for Wood Brothers Racing in 2027.

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“I think everybody is going to Love the new driver.” Freddie Kraft on who will drive the No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing in 2027

Love is one of the top NASCAR prospects in 2026. Early in the season, his name popped up as an option for the No. 8 car if Kyle Busch landed elsewhere. Following Busch’s sudden passing, Richard Childress Racing is expected to have Austin Hill behind the wheel full-time next season.

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With Hill getting the other full-time ride at RCR in the Cup Series, there is no available seat for Love. Another team that was believed to be an option is Legacy Motor Club, but they appear zeroed-in on another young driver.

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That leaves Wood Brothers Racing as the most viable option for Love to get a full-time ride in the Cup Series. While it means joining a lesser team, WBR is partnered with Team Penske, and their car is worked on out of Penske’s headquarters as a de facto fourth car, even with the charter owned by WBR.

It is a good opportunity for Love, who will be 22 years old entering the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. He will be part of a rookie class that includes Corey Heim, who is getting the third full-time ride with 23XI Racing next year. While Love will not be favored to win Rookie of the Year, he will provide WBR with a reason for optimism next season.