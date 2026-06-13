The NASCAR O’Reilly standings got quite the shakeup at Pocono Raceway this weekend, with a chaotic start to the MillerTech Battery 250 wiping out Jesse Love and Corey Day.
Coming into the NASCAR race today, Love was second in the NASCAR OAS standings with Day right behind him in third. DNFs with a single point for each driver both gave leader Justin Allgaier an even bigger gap in points through 17 races and it created an even tighter battle entering the summer with Brandon Jones, Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed.
Let’s take a look at the NASCAR O’Reilly Series points leaders today following Saturday’s MillerTech Battery 250.
O’Reilly Series Points Leaders Right Now
Here are the NASCAR O’Reilly standings today.
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|Behind Leader
|1
|Justin Allgaier
|842
|—
|2
|Jesse Love
|592
|-250
|3
|Corey Day
|575
|-267
|4
|Sheldon Creed
|569
|-273
|5
|Brandon Jones
|547
|-295
|6
|Austin Hill
|523
|-319
|7
|Carson Kvapil
|523
|-319
|8
|Sammy Smith
|504
|-338
|9
|Sam Mayer
|459
|-383
|10
|Parker Retzlaff
|446
|-396
|11
|William Sawalich
|445
|-396
|12
|Brent Crews
|432
|-410
|13
|Taylor Gray
|429
|-413
|14
|Rajah Caruth
|424
|-418
|15
|Ryan Sieg
|395
|-447
|16
|Brennan Poole
|328
|-514
|17
|Anthony Alfredo
|319
|-523
|18
|Dean Thompson
|306
|-536
|19
|Jeremy Clements
|284
|-558
|20
|Jeb Burton
|262
|-580
|21
|Blaine Perkins
|254
|-588
|22
|Harrison Burton
|247
|-595
|23
|Patrick Staropoli
|233
|-609
|24
|Austin Green
|205
|-637
|25
|Josh Bilicki
|199
|-643
|26
|Lavar Scott
|198
|-644
|27
|Kyle Sieg
|189
|-653
|28
|Ryan Ellis
|166
|-676
|29
|Josh Williams
|119
|-723
|30
|Joey Gase
|113
|-729
Related: O’Reilly Series Drive May Have Full-Time Cup Ride in 2027
NASCAR O’Reilly Series Standings: The Chase Cutline
Here is where the cutline is for the NASCAR O’Reilly Series right now.
|Position
|Driver
|Points Behind Cutline
|13
|Taylor Gray
|-3
|14
|Rajah Caruth
|-8
|15
|Ryan Sieg
|-37
|16
|Brennan Poole
|-104
|17
|Anthony Alfredo
|-113
|18
|Dean Thompson
|-126
|19
|Jeremy Clements
|-148
|20
|Jeb Burton
|-170