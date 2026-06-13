The NASCAR O’Reilly standings got quite the shakeup at Pocono Raceway this weekend, with a chaotic start to the MillerTech Battery 250 wiping out Jesse Love and Corey Day.

Coming into the NASCAR race today, Love was second in the NASCAR OAS standings with Day right behind him in third. DNFs with a single point for each driver both gave leader Justin Allgaier an even bigger gap in points through 17 races and it created an even tighter battle entering the summer with Brandon Jones, Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed.

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Let’s take a look at the NASCAR O’Reilly Series points leaders today following Saturday’s MillerTech Battery 250.

O’Reilly Series Points Leaders Right Now

Here are the NASCAR O’Reilly standings today.

Position Driver Points Behind Leader 1 Justin Allgaier 842 — 2 Jesse Love 592 -250 3 Corey Day 575 -267 4 Sheldon Creed 569 -273 5 Brandon Jones 547 -295 6 Austin Hill 523 -319 7 Carson Kvapil 523 -319 8 Sammy Smith 504 -338 9 Sam Mayer 459 -383 10 Parker Retzlaff 446 -396 11 William Sawalich 445 -396 12 Brent Crews 432 -410 13 Taylor Gray 429 -413 14 Rajah Caruth 424 -418 15 Ryan Sieg 395 -447 16 Brennan Poole 328 -514 17 Anthony Alfredo 319 -523 18 Dean Thompson 306 -536 19 Jeremy Clements 284 -558 20 Jeb Burton 262 -580 21 Blaine Perkins 254 -588 22 Harrison Burton 247 -595 23 Patrick Staropoli 233 -609 24 Austin Green 205 -637 25 Josh Bilicki 199 -643 26 Lavar Scott 198 -644 27 Kyle Sieg 189 -653 28 Ryan Ellis 166 -676 29 Josh Williams 119 -723 30 Joey Gase 113 -729

Related: O’Reilly Series Drive May Have Full-Time Cup Ride in 2027

NASCAR O’Reilly Series Standings: The Chase Cutline

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is where the cutline is for the NASCAR O’Reilly Series right now.

Position Driver Points Behind Cutline 13 Taylor Gray -3 14 Rajah Caruth -8 15 Ryan Sieg -37 16 Brennan Poole -104 17 Anthony Alfredo -113 18 Dean Thompson -126 19 Jeremy Clements -148 20 Jeb Burton -170