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The NASCAR O’Reilly standings got quite the shakeup at Pocono Raceway this weekend, with a chaotic start to the MillerTech Battery 250 wiping out Jesse Love and Corey Day.

Coming into the NASCAR race today, Love was second in the NASCAR OAS standings with Day right behind him in third. DNFs with a single point for each driver both gave leader Justin Allgaier an even bigger gap in points through 17 races and it created an even tighter battle entering the summer with Brandon Jones, Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed.

Let’s take a look at the NASCAR O’Reilly Series points leaders today following Saturday’s MillerTech Battery 250.

O’Reilly Series Points Leaders Right Now

Here are the NASCAR O’Reilly standings today.

PositionDriverPointsBehind Leader
1Justin Allgaier842
2Jesse Love592-250
3Corey Day575-267
4Sheldon Creed569-273
5Brandon Jones547-295
6Austin Hill523-319
7Carson Kvapil523-319
8Sammy Smith504-338
9Sam Mayer459-383
10Parker Retzlaff446-396
11William Sawalich445-396
12Brent Crews432-410
13Taylor Gray429-413
14Rajah Caruth424-418
15Ryan Sieg395-447
16Brennan Poole328-514
17Anthony Alfredo319-523
18Dean Thompson306-536
19Jeremy Clements284-558
20Jeb Burton262-580
21Blaine Perkins254-588
22Harrison Burton247-595
23Patrick Staropoli233-609
24Austin Green205-637
25Josh Bilicki199-643
26Lavar Scott198-644
27Kyle Sieg189-653
28Ryan Ellis166-676
29Josh Williams119-723
30Joey Gase113-729

Related: O’Reilly Series Drive May Have Full-Time Cup Ride in 2027

NASCAR O’Reilly Series Standings: The Chase Cutline

NASCAR O'Reilly Standings, NASCAR O'Reilly The Chase watch
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is where the cutline is for the NASCAR O’Reilly Series right now.

PositionDriverPoints Behind Cutline
13Taylor Gray-3
14Rajah Caruth-8
15Ryan Sieg-37
16Brennan Poole-104
17Anthony Alfredo-113
18Dean Thompson-126
19Jeremy Clements-148
20Jeb Burton-170

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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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