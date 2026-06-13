While weather required the NASCAR race tomorrow to be moved up a few hours, rain wasn’t a problem for Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying at Pocono Raceway. With practice and qualifying done, the NASCAR starting lineup for Sunday’s race has been set.

Let’s dive right into the NASCAR qualifying results today at Pocono. Immediately below is where you can find the Great American Getaway 400 lineup with listed qualifying times. Further below is the NASCAR starting grid for tomorrow’s race.

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Great American Getaway 400 Lineup

Here is the NASCAR starting lineup for tomorrow’s race.

Position Driver Lap Time (Seconds) 1 Denny Hamlin 51.948 2 Kyle Larson 52.001 3 Daniel Suarez 52.059 4 Ty Gibbs 52.092 5 Chase Briscoe 52.132 6 Chris Buescher 52.176 7 Erik Jones 52.189 8 John H. Nemechek 52.277 9 William Byron 52.331 10 Ryan Blaney 52,36 11 Joey Logano 52.467 12 Alex Bowman 52.484 13 Michael McDowell 52.488 14 Austin Hill 52.537 15 Cole Custer 52.567 16 Tyler Reddick 52.568 17 Austin Cindric 52.577 18 Zane Smith 52.591 19 AJ Allmendinger 52.604 20 Josh Berry 52.627 21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 52.656 22 Christopher Bell 52.724 23 Chase Elliott 52.728 24 Ross Chastain 52.730 25 Riley Herbst 52.818 26 Carson Hocevar 52,838 27 Ty Dillon 52.859 28 Connor Zilisch 52.949 29 Todd Gilliland 53.052 30 Noah Gragson 53.077 31 Shane van Gisbergen 53.191 32 Austin Dillon 53.214 33 Cody Ware 53.488 34 Daniel Dye 53.642 35 Ryan Preece 53.721 36 Casey Mears 54.212 37 Brad Keselowski 71.136 (Engine Issue) 38 Bubba Wallace DNF (Crash) Official Great American Getaway 400 Lineup 2026 at Pocono Raceway

Notes:

During qualifying, RFK Racing cars Ryan Preece and Brad Keselowski both had issues. Both cars will start at the back of the field due to changes made with the engine. Teammate Chris Buescher (Chris Buescher) performed much better.

Joe Gibbs Racing once again dominated the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results, with Ty Gibbs, Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin all landing in the top X of the Great American Getaway 400 lineup.

Carson Hocevar was in position to potentially earn the pole but he lost control going into Turn 3, made contact with the wall on the spin and qualified 26th.

Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 car spun out on the bumps, with the back of the car hitting the outside wall and then sliding the front into the inside wall for a DNQ.

NASCAR Starting Lineup: Starting Grid for Pocono

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the Great American Getaway 400 starting grid for Sunday.

Row Inside Lane Outside Lane Row 1 Denny Hamlin Kyle Larson Row 2 Daniel Suarez Ty Gibbs Row 3 Chase Briscoe Chris Buescher Row 4 Erik Jones John H. Nemechek Row 5 William Byron Ryan Blaney Row 6 Joey Logano Alex Bowman Row 7 Michael McDowell Austin Hill Row 8 Cole Custer Tyler Reddick Row 9 Austin Cindric Zane Smith Row 10 AJ Allmendinger Josh Berry Row 11 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Christopher Bell Row 12 Chase Elliott Ross Chastain Row 13 Riley Herbst Carson Hocevar Row 14 Ty Dillon Connor Zilisch Row 15 Todd Gilliland Noah Gragson Row 16 Shane van Gisbergen Austin Dillon Row 17 Cody Ware Daniel Dye Row 18 Ryan Preece Casey Mears Row 19 Brad Keselowski Bubba Wallace

Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow?

Denny Hamlin is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow at Pocono. Hamlin and Kyle Larson will be up front in the Great American Getaway 400 Lineup at Pocono Raceway.