While weather required the NASCAR race tomorrow to be moved up a few hours, rain wasn’t a problem for Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying at Pocono Raceway. With practice and qualifying done, the NASCAR starting lineup for Sunday’s race has been set.
Let’s dive right into the NASCAR qualifying results today at Pocono. Immediately below is where you can find the Great American Getaway 400 lineup with listed qualifying times. Further below is the NASCAR starting grid for tomorrow’s race.
Related: NASCAR Picks New Time for Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400
Great American Getaway 400 Lineup
Here is the NASCAR starting lineup for tomorrow’s race.
|Position
|Driver
|Lap Time (Seconds)
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|51.948
|2
|Kyle Larson
|52.001
|3
|Daniel Suarez
|52.059
|4
|Ty Gibbs
|52.092
|5
|Chase Briscoe
|52.132
|6
|Chris Buescher
|52.176
|7
|Erik Jones
|52.189
|8
|John H. Nemechek
|52.277
|9
|William Byron
|52.331
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|52,36
|11
|Joey Logano
|52.467
|12
|Alex Bowman
|52.484
|13
|Michael McDowell
|52.488
|14
|Austin Hill
|52.537
|15
|Cole Custer
|52.567
|16
|Tyler Reddick
|52.568
|17
|Austin Cindric
|52.577
|18
|Zane Smith
|52.591
|19
|AJ Allmendinger
|52.604
|20
|Josh Berry
|52.627
|21
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|52.656
|22
|Christopher Bell
|52.724
|23
|Chase Elliott
|52.728
|24
|Ross Chastain
|52.730
|25
|Riley Herbst
|52.818
|26
|Carson Hocevar
|52,838
|27
|Ty Dillon
|52.859
|28
|Connor Zilisch
|52.949
|29
|Todd Gilliland
|53.052
|30
|Noah Gragson
|53.077
|31
|Shane van Gisbergen
|53.191
|32
|Austin Dillon
|53.214
|33
|Cody Ware
|53.488
|34
|Daniel Dye
|53.642
|35
|Ryan Preece
|53.721
|36
|Casey Mears
|54.212
|37
|Brad Keselowski
|71.136 (Engine Issue)
|38
|Bubba Wallace
|DNF (Crash)
Notes:
- During qualifying, RFK Racing cars Ryan Preece and Brad Keselowski both had issues. Both cars will start at the back of the field due to changes made with the engine. Teammate Chris Buescher (Chris Buescher) performed much better.
- Joe Gibbs Racing once again dominated the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results, with Ty Gibbs, Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin all landing in the top X of the Great American Getaway 400 lineup.
- Carson Hocevar was in position to potentially earn the pole but he lost control going into Turn 3, made contact with the wall on the spin and qualified 26th.
- Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 car spun out on the bumps, with the back of the car hitting the outside wall and then sliding the front into the inside wall for a DNQ.
NASCAR Starting Lineup: Starting Grid for Pocono
Here is the Great American Getaway 400 starting grid for Sunday.
|Row
|Inside Lane
|Outside Lane
|Row 1
|Denny Hamlin
|Kyle Larson
|Row 2
|Daniel Suarez
|Ty Gibbs
|Row 3
|Chase Briscoe
|Chris Buescher
|Row 4
|Erik Jones
|John H. Nemechek
|Row 5
|William Byron
|Ryan Blaney
|Row 6
|Joey Logano
|Alex Bowman
|Row 7
|Michael McDowell
|Austin Hill
|Row 8
|Cole Custer
|Tyler Reddick
|Row 9
|Austin Cindric
|Zane Smith
|Row 10
|AJ Allmendinger
|Josh Berry
|Row 11
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Christopher Bell
|Row 12
|Chase Elliott
|Ross Chastain
|Row 13
|Riley Herbst
|Carson Hocevar
|Row 14
|Ty Dillon
|Connor Zilisch
|Row 15
|Todd Gilliland
|Noah Gragson
|Row 16
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Austin Dillon
|Row 17
|Cody Ware
|Daniel Dye
|Row 18
|Ryan Preece
|Casey Mears
|Row 19
|Brad Keselowski
|Bubba Wallace
Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow?
Denny Hamlin is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow at Pocono. Hamlin and Kyle Larson will be up front in the Great American Getaway 400 Lineup at Pocono Raceway.