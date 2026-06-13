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While weather required the NASCAR race tomorrow to be moved up a few hours, rain wasn’t a problem for Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying at Pocono Raceway. With practice and qualifying done, the NASCAR starting lineup for Sunday’s race has been set.

Let’s dive right into the NASCAR qualifying results today at Pocono. Immediately below is where you can find the Great American Getaway 400 lineup with listed qualifying times. Further below is the NASCAR starting grid for tomorrow’s race.

Related: NASCAR Picks New Time for Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400

Great American Getaway 400 Lineup

Here is the NASCAR starting lineup for tomorrow’s race.

PositionDriverLap Time (Seconds)
1Denny Hamlin51.948
2Kyle Larson52.001
3Daniel Suarez52.059
4Ty Gibbs52.092
5Chase Briscoe52.132
6Chris Buescher52.176
7Erik Jones52.189
8John H. Nemechek52.277
9William Byron52.331
10Ryan Blaney52,36
11Joey Logano52.467
12Alex Bowman52.484
13Michael McDowell52.488
14Austin Hill52.537
15Cole Custer52.567
16Tyler Reddick52.568
17Austin Cindric52.577
18Zane Smith52.591
19AJ Allmendinger52.604
20Josh Berry52.627
21Ricky Stenhouse Jr52.656
22Christopher Bell52.724
23Chase Elliott52.728
24Ross Chastain52.730
25Riley Herbst52.818
26Carson Hocevar52,838
27Ty Dillon52.859
28Connor Zilisch52.949
29Todd Gilliland53.052
30Noah Gragson53.077
31Shane van Gisbergen53.191
32Austin Dillon53.214
33Cody Ware53.488
34Daniel Dye53.642
35Ryan Preece53.721
36Casey Mears54.212
37Brad Keselowski71.136 (Engine Issue)
38Bubba WallaceDNF (Crash)
Official Great American Getaway 400 Lineup 2026 at Pocono Raceway

Notes:

  • During qualifying, RFK Racing cars Ryan Preece and Brad Keselowski both had issues. Both cars will start at the back of the field due to changes made with the engine. Teammate Chris Buescher (Chris Buescher) performed much better.
  • Joe Gibbs Racing once again dominated the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results, with Ty Gibbs, Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin all landing in the top X of the Great American Getaway 400 lineup.
  • Carson Hocevar was in position to potentially earn the pole but he lost control going into Turn 3, made contact with the wall on the spin and qualified 26th.
  • Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 car spun out on the bumps, with the back of the car hitting the outside wall and then sliding the front into the inside wall for a DNQ.

NASCAR Starting Lineup: Starting Grid for Pocono

NASCAR Starting Lineup,
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the Great American Getaway 400 starting grid for Sunday.

RowInside LaneOutside Lane
Row 1Denny HamlinKyle Larson
Row 2Daniel SuarezTy Gibbs
Row 3Chase BriscoeChris Buescher
Row 4Erik JonesJohn H. Nemechek
Row 5William ByronRyan Blaney
Row 6Joey LoganoAlex Bowman
Row 7Michael McDowellAustin Hill
Row 8Cole CusterTyler Reddick
Row 9Austin CindricZane Smith
Row 10AJ AllmendingerJosh Berry
Row 11Ricky Stenhouse JrChristopher Bell
Row 12Chase ElliottRoss Chastain
Row 13Riley HerbstCarson Hocevar
Row 14Ty DillonConnor Zilisch
Row 15Todd GillilandNoah Gragson
Row 16Shane van GisbergenAustin Dillon
Row 17Cody WareDaniel Dye
Row 18Ryan PreeceCasey Mears
Row 19Brad KeselowskiBubba Wallace

Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow?

Denny Hamlin is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow at Pocono. Hamlin and Kyle Larson will be up front in the Great American Getaway 400 Lineup at Pocono Raceway.

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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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