Weather delays have become a recent theme of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, with rain and lightning wiping out qualifying and either postponing or delaying races at multiple tracks. The weather this weekend has once again required a change to the NASCAR schedule.

As reported by Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, the NASCAR race tomorrow at Pocono Raceway has been moved up two ours due to weather. The Great American Getaway 400 will now take place at 1:00 PM ET.

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Related: NASCAR Qualifying Order Pocono

Pocono Raceway confirmed the news, releasing a revised schedule for the fans ahead of Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400 for the Cup Series. While it’s rare for a race to be moved up two hours, Pockrass noted that there’s added flexibility with the scheduling because the NASCAR race tomorrow is on Amazon Prime Video.

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🚨EVENT UPDATE – Sunday, June 14🚨



The start time for The Great American Getaway 400 -NASCAR Cup Series Race has been moved up to 1:00p.m.



Due to the change in schedule, we strongly recommend all guests adjust your arrival plan. Arrive early to avoid delays. Parking opens at… pic.twitter.com/Ec2sMFJPRa — Pocono Raceway (@PoconoRaceway) June 13, 2026

It’s a smart call by NASCAR. Sunday’s forecast at Long Pond calls for scattered thunderstorms with moderately-high humidity. With lightning expected to be in the area in the late afternoon, moving Sunday’s race up two hours could help it avoid a weather delay for lightning in the final stage.

Related: NASCAR Weekend Schedule Pocono, Race and Qualifying Time

Fortunately, Sunday is the only day with weather impacting the racing. Practice, qualifying and Saturday afternoon’s O’Reilly Auto Parts race at Pocono remain as scheduled with no rain or lightning in the forecast. Likewise, practice and qualifying for the Cup Series is unaffected by weather.

Sunday’s race ending earlier also means that teams will have additional time to load up their haulers and make the cross-country trip to San Diego for next weekend’s historic race at Naval Base Coronado.

Read More: Insiders Reveal Potential for Chaos as NASCAR San Diego Race