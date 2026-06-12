NASCAR qualifying for both the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Cup Series races at Pocono Raceway is on Saturday. As always, the order is determined by the metric score based on recent results for races.

As we’ve seen in recent races, weather has been a major factor in qualifying. When it gets wiped out by rain, the qualifying order determines the starting lineup for the race. Fortunately, as of now, it appears that weather won’t jeopardize any of that on Saturday.

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Related: NASCAR Weekend Schedule Pocono, Race and Qualifying Time

Here is the NASCAR qualifying order for tomorrow at Pocono Raceway. We’ll start with the O’Reilly Series qualifying order followed by the order for the Cup Series.

NASCAR Qualifying Order for Tomorrow: O’Reilly Series

This is the NASCAR qualifying order for O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Pos. Drivers Metric Score 1 Patrick Emerling(i) 38.600 2 Natalie Decker(i) 36.400 3 Carson Ware 36.100 4 Joey Gase 36.000 5 Carson Kvapil 33.500 6 Josh Bilicki 31.700 7 Cole Custer 30.900 8 Ryan Ellis 30.500 9 Lavar Scott # 30.400 10 Nick Sanchez 29.400 11 Nick Leitz(i) 28.100 12 Dexter Bean 27.700 13 Harrison Burton 26.400 14 Kyle Sieg 25.800 15 Leland Honeyman, Jr.(i) 25.000 16 Patrick Staropoli # 24.700 17 Jeb Burton 22.700 18 Blaine Perkins 20.900 19 Brennan Poole 19.800 20 Rajah Caruth 18.700 21 Jeremy Clements 18.600 22 Anthony Alfredo 18.200 23 Dean Thompson 15.500 24 Ryan Sieg 13.600 25 Sheldon Creed 12.300 26 Jesse Love 12.100 27 Parker Retzlaff 12.000 28 Taylor Gray 10.500 29 Austin Hill 10.100 30 Sammy Smith 10.000 31 Sam Mayer 6.700 32 William Byron(i) 6.200 33 Connor Zilisch(i) 6.100 34 Corey Day 5.700 35 Brandon Jones 5.600 36 William Sawalich 5.400 37 Brent Crews # 4.100 38 Justin Allgaier 1.000

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Order: Pocono Raceway

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pos. Drivers Metric Score Group 1 Casey Mears 41.600 1 2 Daniel Dye(i) 41.000 1 3 Connor Zilisch 36.400 1 4 Austin Dillon 33.600 1 5 Zane Smith 29.700 1 6 Brad Keselowski 28.300 1 7 Noah Grayson 28.200 1 8 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 27.200 1 9 Cody Ware 26.900 1 10 Ty Dillon 26.700 1 11 Shane Van Gisbergen 25.200 1 12 Tyler Reddick 24.800 1 13 Christopher Bell 24.700 1 14 Ryan Preece 24.400 1 15 Michael McDowell 24.200 1 16 Chase Elliott 23.600 1 17 Todd Gilliland 22.900 1 18 Alex Bowman 22.300 1 19 Austin Hill(i) 21.800 1 20 Josh Berry 20.100 2 21 Ty Gibbs 19.000 2 22 Cole Custer 18.600 2 23 John Hunter Nemechek 18.500 2 24 Ross Chastain 18.400 2 25 AJ Allmendinger 18.200 2 26 Riley Herbst 17.200 2 27 William Byron 16.200 2 28 Austin Cindric 12.800 2 29 Chase Briscoe 10.900 2 30 Joey Logano 10.300 2 31 Chris Buescher 8.700 2 32 Erik Jones 7.100 2 33 Daniel Suarez 6.900 2 34 Ryan Blaney 6.500 2 35 Carson Hocevar 5.600 2 36 Bubba Wallace 5.400 2 37 Kyle Larson 4.600 2 38 Denny Hamlin 1.300 2