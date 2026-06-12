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NASCAR qualifying for both the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Cup Series races at Pocono Raceway is on Saturday. As always, the order is determined by the metric score based on recent results for races.

As we’ve seen in recent races, weather has been a major factor in qualifying. When it gets wiped out by rain, the qualifying order determines the starting lineup for the race. Fortunately, as of now, it appears that weather won’t jeopardize any of that on Saturday.

Related: NASCAR Weekend Schedule Pocono, Race and Qualifying Time

Here is the NASCAR qualifying order for tomorrow at Pocono Raceway. We’ll start with the O’Reilly Series qualifying order followed by the order for the Cup Series.

NASCAR Qualifying Order for Tomorrow: O’Reilly Series

This is the NASCAR qualifying order for O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Pos.DriversMetric Score
1Patrick Emerling(i)38.600
2Natalie Decker(i)36.400
3Carson Ware36.100
4Joey Gase36.000
5Carson Kvapil33.500
6Josh Bilicki31.700
7Cole Custer30.900
8Ryan Ellis30.500
9Lavar Scott #30.400
10Nick Sanchez29.400
11Nick Leitz(i)28.100
12Dexter Bean27.700
13Harrison Burton26.400
14Kyle Sieg25.800
15Leland Honeyman, Jr.(i)25.000
16Patrick Staropoli #24.700
17Jeb Burton22.700
18Blaine Perkins20.900
19Brennan Poole19.800
20Rajah Caruth18.700
21Jeremy Clements18.600
22Anthony Alfredo18.200
23Dean Thompson15.500
24Ryan Sieg13.600
25Sheldon Creed12.300
26Jesse Love12.100
27Parker Retzlaff12.000
28Taylor Gray10.500
29Austin Hill10.100
30Sammy Smith10.000
31Sam Mayer6.700
32William Byron(i)6.200
33Connor Zilisch(i)6.100
34Corey Day5.700
35Brandon Jones5.600
36William Sawalich5.400
37Brent Crews #4.100
38Justin Allgaier1.000

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Order: Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Qualifying Order, Pocono Raceway
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Pos.DriversMetric ScoreGroup
1Casey Mears41.6001
2Daniel Dye(i)41.0001
3Connor Zilisch36.4001
4Austin Dillon33.6001
5Zane Smith29.7001
6Brad Keselowski28.3001
7Noah Grayson28.2001
8Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.27.2001
9Cody Ware26.9001
10Ty Dillon26.7001
11Shane Van Gisbergen25.2001
12Tyler Reddick24.8001
13Christopher Bell24.7001
14Ryan Preece24.4001
15Michael McDowell24.2001
16Chase Elliott23.6001
17Todd Gilliland22.9001
18Alex Bowman22.3001
19Austin Hill(i)21.8001
20Josh Berry20.1002
21Ty Gibbs19.0002
22Cole Custer18.6002
23John Hunter Nemechek18.5002
24Ross Chastain18.4002
25AJ Allmendinger18.2002
26Riley Herbst17.2002
27William Byron16.2002
28Austin Cindric12.8002
29Chase Briscoe10.9002
30Joey Logano10.3002
31Chris Buescher8.7002
32Erik Jones7.1002
33Daniel Suarez6.9002
34Ryan Blaney6.5002
35Carson Hocevar5.6002
36Bubba Wallace5.4002
37Kyle Larson4.6002
38Denny Hamlin1.3002
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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