NASCAR qualifying for both the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Cup Series races at Pocono Raceway is on Saturday. As always, the order is determined by the metric score based on recent results for races.
As we’ve seen in recent races, weather has been a major factor in qualifying. When it gets wiped out by rain, the qualifying order determines the starting lineup for the race. Fortunately, as of now, it appears that weather won’t jeopardize any of that on Saturday.
Related: NASCAR Weekend Schedule Pocono, Race and Qualifying Time
Here is the NASCAR qualifying order for tomorrow at Pocono Raceway. We’ll start with the O’Reilly Series qualifying order followed by the order for the Cup Series.
NASCAR Qualifying Order for Tomorrow: O’Reilly Series
This is the NASCAR qualifying order for O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.
|Pos.
|Drivers
|Metric Score
|1
|Patrick Emerling(i)
|38.600
|2
|Natalie Decker(i)
|36.400
|3
|Carson Ware
|36.100
|4
|Joey Gase
|36.000
|5
|Carson Kvapil
|33.500
|6
|Josh Bilicki
|31.700
|7
|Cole Custer
|30.900
|8
|Ryan Ellis
|30.500
|9
|Lavar Scott #
|30.400
|10
|Nick Sanchez
|29.400
|11
|Nick Leitz(i)
|28.100
|12
|Dexter Bean
|27.700
|13
|Harrison Burton
|26.400
|14
|Kyle Sieg
|25.800
|15
|Leland Honeyman, Jr.(i)
|25.000
|16
|Patrick Staropoli #
|24.700
|17
|Jeb Burton
|22.700
|18
|Blaine Perkins
|20.900
|19
|Brennan Poole
|19.800
|20
|Rajah Caruth
|18.700
|21
|Jeremy Clements
|18.600
|22
|Anthony Alfredo
|18.200
|23
|Dean Thompson
|15.500
|24
|Ryan Sieg
|13.600
|25
|Sheldon Creed
|12.300
|26
|Jesse Love
|12.100
|27
|Parker Retzlaff
|12.000
|28
|Taylor Gray
|10.500
|29
|Austin Hill
|10.100
|30
|Sammy Smith
|10.000
|31
|Sam Mayer
|6.700
|32
|William Byron(i)
|6.200
|33
|Connor Zilisch(i)
|6.100
|34
|Corey Day
|5.700
|35
|Brandon Jones
|5.600
|36
|William Sawalich
|5.400
|37
|Brent Crews #
|4.100
|38
|Justin Allgaier
|1.000
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Order: Pocono Raceway
|Pos.
|Drivers
|Metric Score
|Group
|1
|Casey Mears
|41.600
|1
|2
|Daniel Dye(i)
|41.000
|1
|3
|Connor Zilisch
|36.400
|1
|4
|Austin Dillon
|33.600
|1
|5
|Zane Smith
|29.700
|1
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|28.300
|1
|7
|Noah Grayson
|28.200
|1
|8
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|27.200
|1
|9
|Cody Ware
|26.900
|1
|10
|Ty Dillon
|26.700
|1
|11
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|25.200
|1
|12
|Tyler Reddick
|24.800
|1
|13
|Christopher Bell
|24.700
|1
|14
|Ryan Preece
|24.400
|1
|15
|Michael McDowell
|24.200
|1
|16
|Chase Elliott
|23.600
|1
|17
|Todd Gilliland
|22.900
|1
|18
|Alex Bowman
|22.300
|1
|19
|Austin Hill(i)
|21.800
|1
|20
|Josh Berry
|20.100
|2
|21
|Ty Gibbs
|19.000
|2
|22
|Cole Custer
|18.600
|2
|23
|John Hunter Nemechek
|18.500
|2
|24
|Ross Chastain
|18.400
|2
|25
|AJ Allmendinger
|18.200
|2
|26
|Riley Herbst
|17.200
|2
|27
|William Byron
|16.200
|2
|28
|Austin Cindric
|12.800
|2
|29
|Chase Briscoe
|10.900
|2
|30
|Joey Logano
|10.300
|2
|31
|Chris Buescher
|8.700
|2
|32
|Erik Jones
|7.100
|2
|33
|Daniel Suarez
|6.900
|2
|34
|Ryan Blaney
|6.500
|2
|35
|Carson Hocevar
|5.600
|2
|36
|Bubba Wallace
|5.400
|2
|37
|Kyle Larson
|4.600
|2
|38
|Denny Hamlin
|1.300
|2