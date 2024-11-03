Tom Cruise mulls Days of Thunder NASCAR film sequel

Cole Trickle may once again have an opportunity to drop the hammer.

After the sequel success of Top Gun and yet another Mission Impossible, Tom Cruise is reportedly mulling a return to the 1990 Days of Thunder drama. The story is per The Hollywood Reporter, which notes that these are early talks, and Cruise would only opt-in if he approves of the script.

Paramount is currently on the hunt for writers.

With all of that said, Paramount and Cruise are currently prioritizing Top Gun 3, but that is also a reflection of the marketplace for action sequels to previous Cruise blockbusters. Days of Thunder was directed by the late Tony Scott and Trickle and crew chief Harry Hogg were based off real life NASCAR tandem Tim Richmond and Harry Hyde.

The original film co-starred Nicole Kidman, Robert Duvall, Randy Quaid, Cary Elwes, Caroline Williams, and Michael Rooker. Cruise is still a young 62 and it’s worth noting that several NASCAR legends won races into their 50s if that is the direction they wanted to take the character or it could go the Top Gun route and portray Trickle in a mentor role, potentially as a team owner, which is also a direction that many veteran racers have taken over the decades.