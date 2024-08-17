NASCAR Michigan starting lineup set by rule book after qualifying rainout

Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying was rained out on Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

As a result, the performance metric will be used to set the starting lineup, placing a trio of Toyota at the front of the field for the start of the FireKeepers Casino 400 in the form of Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell.

In addition to qualifying being rained out, the practice session that preceded it was also halted twice and then prematurely ended by the sporadic precipitation.

Ross Chastain was fastest in that session with a fastest lap of 37.441 seconds around the two-mile speedway located in the Irish Hills of Brooklyn ahead of Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, William Byron (and Bubba Wallace.

The starting lineup can be found below.