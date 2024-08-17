fbpx

NASCAR Michigan starting lineup set by rule book after qualifying rainout

Denny Hamlin will lead a trio of Toyotas to the green flag in the FireKeepers Casino 400

Updated:
Follow Us
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying was rained out on Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

As a result, the performance metric will be used to set the starting lineup, placing a trio of Toyota at the front of the field for the start of the FireKeepers Casino 400 in the form of Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell.

In addition to qualifying being rained out, the practice session that preceded it was also halted twice and then prematurely ended by the sporadic precipitation.

Ross Chastain was fastest in that session with a fastest lap of 37.441 seconds around the two-mile speedway located in the Irish Hills of Brooklyn ahead of Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, William Byron (and Bubba Wallace.

NASCAR stars endorse Austin Dillon penalty, establishing a line on egregious decisions
Also Read:
NASCAR stars endorse Austin Dillon penalty, establishing a line on egregious decisions

The starting lineup can be found below.

111Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
Yahoo!
Toyota		2.550
245Tyler Reddick23XI Racing
McDonald’s
Toyota		2.800
320Christopher BellJoe Gibbs Racing
Rheem
Toyota		5.400
45Kyle LarsonHendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
Chevrolet		6.550
523Bubba Wallace23XI Racing
McDonald’s
Toyota		7.250
69Chase ElliottHendrick Motorsports
NAPA Auto Parts
Chevrolet		7.950
71Ross ChastainTrackhouse Racing
Busch Light Peach
Chevrolet		8.600
812Ryan BlaneyTeam Penske
Menards / Dutch Boy
Ford		9.350
924William ByronHendrick Motorsports
RaptorTough.com
Chevrolet		10.600
103Austin DillonRichard Childress Racing
Dow Mobility Science
Chevrolet		12.250
1177Carson HocevarSpire Motorsports
Premier Security / Zeigler.com
Chevrolet		12.700
1299Daniel SuarezTrackhouse Racing
Jockey Infinite Cool Underway
Chevrolet		13.600
138Kyle BuschRichard Childress Racing
Lucas Oil
Chevrolet		14.100
1422Joey LoganoTeam Penske
Shell Pennzoil
Ford		15.200
156Brad KeselowskiRFK Racing
Castrol Edge
Ford		16.400
164Josh BerryStewart-Haas Racing
Overstock.com
Ford		16.550
1734Michael McDowellFront Row Motorsports
Martin Transportation Systems
Ford		17.450
1817Chris BuescherRFK Racing
Fifth Third Bank
Ford		18.200
1954Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
Monster Energy
Toyota		18.300
2038Todd GillilandFront Row Motorsports
Grillo’s Pickles
Ford		19.200
2114Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas Racing
HighPoint.com
Ford		19.750
2248Alex BowmanHendrick Motorsports
Ally Financial
Chevrolet		21.400
232Austin CindricTeam Penske
Discount Tire
Ford		21.850
2419Martin Truex, Jr.Joe Gibbs Racing
Auto-Owners Insurance
Toyota		22.050
2510Noah GragsonStewart-Haas Racing
Overstock.com
Ford		23.350
2641Ryan PreeceStewart-Haas Racing
United Rentals
Ford		25.700
2771Zane SmithSpire Motorsports
Focused Health
Chevrolet		25.950
2843Erik JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Dollar Tree
Toyota		27.200
2951Justin HaleyRick Ware Racing
Fraternal Order of Eagles
Ford		28.100
3047Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.JTG Daugherty Racing
Country Crock / Minute Rice
Chevrolet		28.700
317Corey LaJoieSpire Motorsports
Garner Trucking
Chevrolet		30.300
3231Daniel HemricKaulig Racing
Poppy Bank
Chevrolet		30.600
3342John Hunter NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Mobil 1
Toyota		31.200
3421Harrison BurtonWood Brothers Racing
Motorcraft / Quick Lane
Ford		32.450
3516AJ AllmendingerKaulig Racing
LeafFilter Gutter Protection
Chevrolet		34.450
3615Cody WareRick Ware Racing
Parts Plus
Ford		37.250
Mentioned in this article:

More About: