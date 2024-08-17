NASCAR Michigan starting lineup set by rule book after qualifying rainout

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying was rained out on Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.
As a result, the performance metric will be used to set the starting lineup, placing a trio of Toyota at the front of the field for the start of the FireKeepers Casino 400 in the form of Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell.
In addition to qualifying being rained out, the practice session that preceded it was also halted twice and then prematurely ended by the sporadic precipitation.
Ross Chastain was fastest in that session with a fastest lap of 37.441 seconds around the two-mile speedway located in the Irish Hills of Brooklyn ahead of Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, William Byron (and Bubba Wallace.
The starting lineup can be found below.
|1
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
Yahoo!
Toyota
|2.550
|2
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
McDonald’s
Toyota
|2.800
|3
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
Rheem
Toyota
|5.400
|4
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
Chevrolet
|6.550
|5
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
McDonald’s
Toyota
|7.250
|6
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
NAPA Auto Parts
Chevrolet
|7.950
|7
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
Busch Light Peach
Chevrolet
|8.600
|8
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
Menards / Dutch Boy
Ford
|9.350
|9
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
RaptorTough.com
Chevrolet
|10.600
|10
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
Dow Mobility Science
Chevrolet
|12.250
|11
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
Premier Security / Zeigler.com
Chevrolet
|12.700
|12
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
Jockey Infinite Cool Underway
Chevrolet
|13.600
|13
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
Lucas Oil
Chevrolet
|14.100
|14
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
Shell Pennzoil
Ford
|15.200
|15
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
Castrol Edge
Ford
|16.400
|16
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
Overstock.com
Ford
|16.550
|17
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
Martin Transportation Systems
Ford
|17.450
|18
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
Fifth Third Bank
Ford
|18.200
|19
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
Monster Energy
Toyota
|18.300
|20
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
Grillo’s Pickles
Ford
|19.200
|21
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
HighPoint.com
Ford
|19.750
|22
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
Ally Financial
Chevrolet
|21.400
|23
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
Discount Tire
Ford
|21.850
|24
|19
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
Auto-Owners Insurance
Toyota
|22.050
|25
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
Overstock.com
Ford
|23.350
|26
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
United Rentals
Ford
|25.700
|27
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
Focused Health
Chevrolet
|25.950
|28
|43
|Erik Jones
|LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Dollar Tree
Toyota
|27.200
|29
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
Fraternal Order of Eagles
Ford
|28.100
|30
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
Country Crock / Minute Rice
Chevrolet
|28.700
|31
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
Garner Trucking
Chevrolet
|30.300
|32
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
Poppy Bank
Chevrolet
|30.600
|33
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Mobil 1
Toyota
|31.200
|34
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
Motorcraft / Quick Lane
Ford
|32.450
|35
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
LeafFilter Gutter Protection
Chevrolet
|34.450
|36
|15
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
Parts Plus
Ford
|37.250