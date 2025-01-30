Toronto Blue Jays Land Max Scherzer On One-Year, $15.5 Million Deal: Breaking Down Winners And Losers

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer has found his fifth team in as many seasons. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has signed a one-year, $15.5 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, adding depth to a rotation that already features Kevin Gausman, José Berríos, and Chris Bassitt. Let’s examine the five winners and losers from this signing.

Winner: Max Scherzer

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Scherzer is taking his talents north of the border. After being limited to nine starts with the Texas Rangers in 2024 due to multiple injuries, including recovery from back surgery, the veteran right-hander looks to rebound in 2025. He won’t be asked to carry the load in Toronto’s already strong rotation. If healthy, the 40-year-old will be a major asset for the Blue Jays. Related: MLB rumor suggests New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays in bidding war for not one but two stars still in free agency

Winner: Toronto Blue Jays

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays needed to strengthen their rotation heading into 2025, and they accomplished that with Scherzer — if he can stay healthy. The $15.5 million one-year contract represents a calculated risk on a future Hall of Fame pitcher who adds competitiveness, grit, and valuable innings to a rotation that needs them. Related: Latest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract projection could spell bad news for Toronto Blue Jays

Loser: New York Yankees

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees were among the teams that sent scouts to Scherzer’s workout but failed to secure his services. The Yankees traditionally value postseason-tested pitchers, and Scherzer would have been an ideal fit in the back end of their rotation featuring Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Luis Gil, and Carlos Rodón. His addition would have allowed them to move Clarke Schmidt to the bullpen, but now they’ll lack the depth Scherzer could have provided. Related: Prominent MLB insider explains bewilderment over New York Yankees not pursuing this star free agent

Loser: New York Mets

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets also sent representatives to Scherzer’s workout. The veteran spent a season and a half in Queens after signing a three-year, $130 million deal before the 2022 season. During his Mets tenure, Scherzer made 42 starts, posting a 20-9 record with a 3.02 ERA, 132 ERA+, and 294 strikeouts across 253 innings. The Mets traded him to the Texas Rangers at the 2023 trade deadline. His return would have added depth to a Mets rotation still lacking a true ace. Related: Major threat to New York Mets attempts to sign Pete Alonso close to dropping out, but potential dark horse emerges

Winner: 2025 MLB Trade Deadline

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images