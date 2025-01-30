MLB rumor suggests New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays in bidding war for not one but two stars still in free agency

Some new MLB rumors suggest the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are serious competitors for not one, but two big-name players still available in free agency.

The Mets and Blue Jays entered the offseason determined to improve their rosters in a major way. However, the two franchises came into the Fall and Winter from very different positions. New York stunned the baseball world with a surprise trip to the NLCS in October. While Toronto also surprised in 2024, but by being a last-place team in the AL East.

The pair of clubs were both top contenders for superstar outfielder Juan Soto when he made his journey into free agency last month. However, the Mets continued their positive momentum and were able to beat out the Blue Jays and many other franchises to land the four-time All-Star. It furthered a trend of elite free agents passing on playing in Toronto despite getting huge offers.

However, it seems the Blue Jays have the chance to get some revenge against the Mets just weeks before spring training begins because they are reportedly targeting two players New York still has on their free agency wish list.

New York Mets payroll (2025): $275.6 million via Spotrac

New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays competing for Max Scherzer?

The New York Mets’ ongoing contract saga with Pete Alonso has been the biggest story for the team this month. As things continue to drag out, it was revealed recently that the Toronto Blue Jays are serious contenders for the four-time All-Star’s services.

Well, that is not the only big-name player both teams have eyes for. Sports Illustrated MLB insider Pat Ragazzo reported recently that both clubs were part of a contingent of teams that were in attendance at a pitching showcase for future Hall-of-Famer Max Scherzer.

Max Scherzer stats (2024): 2-4 record, 3.95 ERA, 1.154 WHIP, 40 strikeouts, 43.1 innings pitched

“Scherzer has spoken to the Blue Jays, with sources briefed on the situation describing discussions as being serious,” Ragazzo reported this week. “But nothing seems to have come to fruition yet. The belief is that Toronto’s goal is to land two out of three names on the open market in Scherzer, Alonso, and third baseman Alex Bregman. The former two look to be the most attainable at this point in time.”

It is a bit surprising that the Mets would be interested in Scherzer. But he is looking for a deal well below the $43 million annual rate they gave him several years ago. And recent reports suggested they are looking for more starting pitching depth.

The Blue Jays have a lot of money to throw around and an “all-in” determination to be far better in 2025. So they are serious threats to win the sweepstakes for both Alonso and Scherzer before spring training.

