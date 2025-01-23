Will Toronto Blue Jays trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as superstar reportedly wants $400 million contract?

The Toronto Blue Jays are staring down a potential future without Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero is entering his walk-year as he will be a free agent after the 2025 season. The four-time All-Star reportedly rejected a $340 million extension from the Blue Jays during the offseason and has set a deadline of February 18, the first day of spring training, to get a deal done.

If no extension is reached, he will enter free agency after the season.

Rumors have swirled whether the Blue Jays could do what was once unthinkable and trade the face of their franchise. A top MLB insider has provided an update on those rumors.

MLB insider reveals likelihood of Toronto Blue Jays trading Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

MLB insider Jon Heyman recently stated that “there’s no way” the Blue Jays are trading Guerrero, especially since they just signed All-Star outfielder Anthony Santander to a five-year, $92.5 million contract and are linked to All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso.

If the Blue Jays do sign Alonso, Guerrero would shift to third base, his preferred position.

Regarding Guerrero’s contract demands, Heyman states he’s looking for more than $400 million.

“Vladdy would like to get, I believe, well over $400 million, maybe even $500 million,” Heyman said. “I mean we know he’s not [Juan] Soto, he’s not claiming to be Soto, but he is 25 years old going into his walk year, that is big. The age obviously plays.”

Over six seasons with the Blue Jays, Guerrero has slashed .288/.363/.500 with 130 home runs and 403 RBIs.

