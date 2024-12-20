Latest MLB rumors reveal when Corbin Burnes, Alex Bregman expected to sign

There have been a myriad of MLB rumors in recent weeks regarding the finalists emerging to sign former Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman. However, what’s been unclear is exactly when two of the best players in MLB free agency will come off the board.

When Juan Soto signed with the New York Mets, most around the league expected a domino effect during the MLB Winter Meetings that would result in other top free agents signing quickly. Instead, there have been far more trades than marquee free-agent signings.

Corbin Burnes stats (ESPN): 2.92 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 15-9 record, 181 strikeouts in 194.1 innings

Burnes, coming off his fourth consecutive All-Star selection, is fielding interest from the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants. Meanwhile, Bregman is receiving contract offers from the Red Sox, Houston Astros, New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers. As for when both players sign, it’s going to be a longer wait until a decision comes down.

While the markets for both players are robust, Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that both Bregman and Burnes are “likely” to sign after Christmas Day.

“The markets for both players remain strong because a number of teams still have big money to spend,” Passan noted while also pointing out they both share an agent in Scott Boras who has been known to prolong free agency negotiations if necessary.” Jeff Passan on Corbin Burnes and Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman stats (ESPN): .260/.315/.453, .768 OPS, 26 home runs, 75 RBI

Boras got his top client, Soto, signed immediately but he does have a history of letting the market play out for as long as necessary. That was apparent as recently as last offseason, when Blake Snell and Matt Chapman both signed with the San Francisco Giants in March.

One year later, the Giants are in the mix to sign Burnes and Bregman still has the Red Sox, Tigers and Yankees to use against one another in a potential bidding war. Once both players have signed, it shouldn’t be long before the next wave of free agents signs their contracts and a few more trades should come as well.