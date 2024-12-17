Latest MLB rumors reveal updated co-favorites for Corbin Burnes signing

Corbin Burnes is the best pitcher available in MLB free agency and is widely expected to land a contract worth $200-plus million that will make him one of the highest-paid MLB players. With Max Fried off the board, it might not be long before Burnes finds his new home.

Burnes, who turned 30 in October, is a California native who was originally linked this offseason to the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox. However, the Dodgers signed Blake Snell while the Yankees landed Fried and the Red Sox swung a deal for All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet.

Related: MLB offseason moves we’d love to see, including Corbin Burnes signing

Corbin Burnes stats (ESPN): 2.92 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 15-9 record, 181 strikeouts in 194.1 innings

While all three World Series contenders are still in the market for quality starting pitching, the asking price for Burnes likely pushes him out of their price range. Fortunately for the former Cy Young Award winner, several suitors are still engaged in a bidding war for his services with two clear front-runners emerging.

MLB.com‘s senior reporter Mark Feinsand wrote Monday that the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants are viewed as the two co-favorites to land Burnes.

Related: Insider reveals which team could be front-runner for Corbin Burnes

Feinsand does note that the Red Sox Baltimore Orioles, who traded for Burnes last offseason, could still get involved. However, most around the league believe the battle for the veteran right-handed pitcher will come down to San Francisco and Toronto.

Corbin Burnes FanGraphs stats: 23.1 percent strikeout rate, 6.1 percent walk rate, 17 percent K-BB rate, .225 batting average allowed, 1.10 WHIP allowed, 12.9 percent Swinging Strike rate

The Giants could conceivably hold a slight edge, offering Burnes the opportunity to return home to California. He grew up in Bakersfield, starring at Centennial High School and then playing college ball at Saint Mary’s College of California. However, the Blue Jays have made it abundantly clear this winter they are willing to spend aggressively after missing out on Juan Soto.

Related: 2025 MLB Draft order, picks by round

While free agency tends to slow down before the Christmas break, there’s a real possibility that Burnes agrees to a deal before then. If that happens, other dominos for starting pitchers both in MLB free agency and on the trade market could fall soon after. For now, most seem to be waiting on Burnes’ decision before pivoting to other moves.