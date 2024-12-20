Chicago Cubs rumors detail the team’s next trade target, level of motivation for deal

The Chicago Cubs have been at the center of MLB rumors this offseason, first swinging a trade for All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker and then days later trading Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees. With Bellinger’s salary off the Cubs payroll, the front office is turning its focus to another big move.

Chicago is still taking a cautious approach with its payroll in 2025. Tucker is projected to make just under $17 million in his final season of arbitration next year and there are no ongoing talks for a contract extension. With Bellinger’s salary off the books, even with $2.5 million sent to New York, the Cubs payroll has been lowered.

It’s also part of the reason why Chicago hasn’t been linked to some of the top starting pitchers in MLB free agency. Corbin Burnes is expected to sign a $200 million contract and the prices for other front-line starters have driven Chicago to the trade market. That’s where they have seemingly centered on a top option.

Robert Murray of Fansided writes that the Cubs and Miami Marlins have remained in discussions on a trade that would send left-handed starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo to Chicago. While a deal isn’t believed to be imminent, there is a belief that the Cubs are very motivated to land Luzardo.

Jesus Luzardo stats (ESPN): 5.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 58-22 K-BB ratio, 61 hits allowed, .246 batting average allowed, .723 OPS allowed

Luzardo, age 27, itched only 66.2 innings this past season due to injury and he struggled across 12 starts. However, the 6-foot southpaw also compiled a 3.48 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with a 328-90 K-BB ratio and just 7.5 hits per 9 innings across 279 innings pitched from 2022-’23.

Jesus Luzardo contract (Spotrac): $8.6 million projected salary in 2025, arbitration-eligible in 2026, MLB free agent in 2027

Acquiring Luzardo would add a front-line starting pitcher to the Cubs rotation for the next two seasons. It would also be a very cost-effective option, with projected salaries in arbitration unlikely to eclipse even $22 million in total value combined over the next two years.

However, Luzardo’s durability issues make him a risky option and he did struggle during his tenure with the Oakland Athletics (4.79 ERA in 109 innings pitched). With a limited number of cost-controlled starting pitchers available, though, Luzardo might be the most cost-efficient option for the Cubs.