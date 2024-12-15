Chicago Cubs rumors reveal front-line SP team in active trade talks for

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Chicago Cubs rumors at the start of the offseason suggested the club would be relatively quiet in MLB free agency with the front office seemingly focused on its first priority of trading Cody Bellinger. Now just days after acquiring Kyle Tucker, another move could be on the horizon for Chicago.

The Cubs remain engaged in active trade discussions regarding Bellinger, with the All-Star outfielder generating interest from multiple teams. However, a hangup in the deal has been Chicago’s unwillingness to include money to cover a portion of Bellinger’s salary in 2025.

While dealing Bellinger would help the club shed payroll, the intention seems to be adding another impact player in his place. While there are several high-end starting pitchers on the market, there is now well-known interest for the Cubs in a starter who just became available.

According to Ryan Divish and Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, the Cubs are among several teams who have engaged in discussions with the Seattle Mariners on a trade for Luis Castillo. Chicago remains in the market for a front-line starter, even after acquiring Tucker.

Luis Castillo stats (ESPN): 3.64 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 175-47 K-BB ratio, .238 batting average allowed, .705 OPS allowed in 175.1 innings pitched

Castillo, who just turned 32, would add a strong front-line starter to the Cubs rotation in 2025 and beyond. The veteran righty owns a career 3.56 ERA and has earned three All-Star selections, most recently earning a spot in the MLB All-Star Game in 2022 and 2023.

Luis Castillo contract (Spotrac): $24.15 million salary in 2025, $24.15 million salary in 2026, $24.15 million salary in 2027, $25 million vesting option for 2028

Castillo’s contract carries through the 2027 season with a vesting option for 2028. For the $25 million option to vest, he would need to pitch 180-plus innings across the 2027 season. If he misses 130-plus days due to a UCL injury during the 2025-’27 seasons, the final year becomes a $5 million club option.

Chicago could conceivably trade Bellinger to a team like the Houston Astros or New York Yankees and then turn its attention to a deal for Castillo or Luzardo. Either move would provide the Cubs with a high-end starting pitcher with multiple years of contract control.