3 teams reportedly among most interested in Mikal Bridges trade, including the New York Knicks

It remains to be seen whether the Brooklyn Nets will seriously consider trading star forward Mikal Bridges this offseason.

Bridges, 27, has been bandied about in trade rumors pretty much since he came over to Brooklyn in the Kevin Durant blockbuster during the 2022-23 season. Thus far, general manager Sean Marks and Co. have pushed back against moving Bridges.

For good reason. Bridges is playing under a team-friendly four-year, $90.9 million contract. He’s also proven to be a top-end all-around player.

Mikal Bridges stats (2022-24): 19.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.5 APG, 45% shooting, 38% 3-point

The question in Brooklyn is rather obvious. What do the Nets believe their timeline is for contention at winning just 32 games this past season? With Jordi Fernández having take over as head coach, a rebuild could very well be in the cards. If so, Brooklyn could take the best package for Bridges.

We’re also hearing more about interest in the forward heading into this week’s NBA Draft. According to Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer, the New York Knicks join the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets in showing the most interest in Bridges.

“Brooklyn Nets swingman Mikal Bridges, according to league sources, is a player to monitor among Utah’s most aggressive aspirations,” report on interest in Mikal Bridges. “The Jazz are said to be right in the mix with Houston, holding the No. 3 pick, and New York, where three of Bridges’ college teammates currently play, among the teams that continue to check with Brooklyn about the availability of its 27-year-old swingman.”

New York Knicks are a potentially ideal landing spot for Mikal Bridges

It all depends on the future of wing OG Anunoby in New York. He just opted out of his contract for next season and will hit NBA free agency. There is already a ton of interest in Anunoby after the Knicks acquired him in a blockbuster deal ahead of the in-season trade deadline.

If Anunoby does indeed leave this summer, the Knicks will be in the market for a wing. They are already being linked to Paul George in a potential trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

It also must be noted that former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo are playing with the Knicks. With draft assets and young players to send out, Bridges could make sense for the Knicks. It’s all about whether Brooklyn would do business with an in-city rival.

Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz have assets to acquire Mikal Bridges

It’s no surprise that Houston is also being linked to Bridges. It boasts the No. 3 pick in this week’s NBA Draft. Rumors continue to persist that the Rockets will indeed trade that pick for a proven player. They had in the past made a move for Bridges, too.

As for the Jazz, they have continue to stockpile draft picks under front office head Danny Ainge. Utah also has contracts to make a deal work financially, including Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson.