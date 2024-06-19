NBA reporter reveals likelihood of Brooklyn Nets making Mikal Bridges trade, team’s asking price

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets acquire Mikal Bridges as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade with the Phoenix Suns, viewing him as a potential long-term core piece of the team. However, Bridges’ name has popped up in NBA trade rumors early this summer with speculation regarding his future with the Nets.

Brooklyn went 32-50 last season, a 13-win dip in wins coming off a first-round playoff exit the previous season. The Nets now haven’t won a playoff series in the last three seasons, prompting uncertainty regarding which direction the front office will take.

Mikal Bridges stats (2023-’24): 19.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1 SPG, 43.6% FG, 37.2% 3PT

Bridges, who turns 28 years old in August, popped up in NBA rumors ahead of the trade deadline. Brooklyn listened to inquiries from teams, but the 2022 All-Defensive First Team selection ultimately remained with the club. The Nets had reportedly chosen to keep Bridges overtaking an offer that reportedly included three first-round picks from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Now, with Bridges entering the final two years of his contract, there’s more buzz connecting the 6-foot-6 forward to other teams. However, a deal seems unlikely to happen based on the Nets’ stance in trade negotiations.

Mikal Bridges contract: $23.3 million salary (2024-’25), $24.9 million salary (2025-’26)

According to Action Network’s Matt Moore, there’s little expectation around the NBA that Bridges will be playing for another team next season. The Nets are willing to take trade calls on their young forward, but the organization has set the asking price so high that no other club believes a deal can be reached.

“The Nets view him higher than everyone else, like everyone views their top guys” Anonymous NBA source to Matt Moore on Brooklyn Nets’ Mikal Bridges

Moore notes, per multiple league sources, that trade talks between Brooklyn and Houston focused on the Houston Rockets sending back the Nets’ future draft picks they acquired in the James Harden trade. While re-obtaining those draft rights interests Brooklyn, it wouldn’t be enough for the Rockets to land Bridges.

Part of the problem for other NBA teams is the fact that the Nets’ front office appears undecided on which direction to take. It’s just as realistic that Brooklyn could explore a trade for someone to co-star with Bridges as it is that the team instead focuses on the long-term picture. Either way, at least for now, Bridges will be staying with the Nets unless a team is willing to meet their high asking price.