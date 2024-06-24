New York Knicks star OG Anunoby reportedly makes contract decision: A look at what it means

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are now going to face substantial competition for star wing OG Anunoby during NBA free agency this summer.

Anunoby, 27, had a $19.93 million player option for the 2024-25 season he had to make a decision on. Per multiple media reports, the three-and-D wing has opted out of said contract. He’ll now likely hit the open market once free agency gets going early next month.

This was certainly to be expected. Based on his play, Anunoby is likely looking at a near-max contract this summer. He was brilliant after coming over from the Toronto Raptors ahead of the in-season NBA trade deadline.

New York boasted 16-5 record with Anunoby in the mix, playoffs included. He added a whole heck of a lot to the roster when healthy during this span.

OG Anunoby stats (2023-24): 14.7 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.1 APG, 49% shooting, 38% 3-point

Now that Anunoby is set to hit free agency, there is a whole heck of a lot to look at.

New York Knicks can still offer OG Anunoby the most money

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement prioritizes players re-signing with their current teams. That is no different when it comes to Anunoby.

New York can offer him a five-year contract worth as much as $245 million. That comes in at $49 million annually. Any other team fighting for his services can offer up to $182 million over four years ($45.5 million).

While that per-year difference isn’t too big, the overall gap of $63 million is absolutely huge. Whether Anunoby gets max-contract offers remains to be seen.

New York Knicks will face stiff competition for OG Anunoby in NBA free agency

There are ample teams that would love to get their hands on a two-way player such as Anunoby. More so than his scoring and improved shooting, the former first-round pick from Indiana is among the best perimeter defenders in the game.

A number of potential suitors have the cap room to sign Anunoby outright. That includes the Philadelphia 76ers ($55.51 million) and Orlando Magic ($49.53 million).

Both are said to be looking for wing help. In particular, Philadelphia has been linked to the likes of Jimmy Butler and Paul George recently. It is also said to have interest in Klay Thompson.

Of course, New York could make all of this moot by signing Anunoby to a long-term contract ahead of NBA free agency opening.