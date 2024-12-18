Michael Vick gets job as a college football head coach

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Several high-profile names have recently become head coaches at the college football level. First, it was future Hall of Famer Bill Belichick. Now, the latest to join the college ranks is Michael Vick, but he’s not bringing a Hall of Fame coaching resume with him.

Michael Vick was one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history. While he retired in 2015, Vick has also expressed an interest in becoming a coach once his playing career ended.

Vick once joined his former head coach, Andy Reid, during the Kansas City Chiefs training camp back in 2017. But once the team’s training camp ended, he became an NFL analyst for Fox Sports. Later, Vick was hired as the Atlanta Legends’ offensive coordinator in the Alliance of American Football.

Now, Vick has been hired as the head football coach for Norfolk State University. Vick replaces Dawson Odums, who led Norfolk State to a 15-30 record across four seasons. While Vick has never been a head coach at any level, he is a Newport native, which could serve him well in the local area.

Sources indicate Vick is already assembling his coaching staff and is reaching out to potential assistants and other potential candidates to fill out his team.

