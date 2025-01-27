Miami Heat insider reveals Jimmy Butler trade plan

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The NBA’s worst-kept secret is that the Miami Heat are trying to trade Jimmy Butler. It’s not even a secret at this point; everyone in the NBA is aware that Butler is likely to opt out of his $52.4 Million player option for next season.

If he does opt out and become a free agent, it removes a five-time All-NBA selection from Miami’s roster and gives them nothing but cap space in return. Meanwhile, a trade now would at least give the Heat a chance to add talent and/or future draft picks to their treasure chest.

In other words, if Butler is destined to ditch Miami at season’s end, it makes much more sense to trade him for the best trade return possible. The issue is that Butler’s trade value is in the tank since all other teams know he has forced Miami’s hand and can become a free agent at the end of the season.

Miami Heat patiently waiting for best Jimmy Butler trade offer possible

What are the Miami Heat waiting for? Why hasn’t Jimmy Butler been traded yet?

According to Heat insider Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the organization is simply taking their time, waiting for the best trade offer possible.

“The Heat continues attempts to trade him but is patiently waiting for the best possible offer, which could stretch closer to the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.” Jackson on Jimmy Butler trade

This close to the NBA trade deadline, at this point the Heat should wait and see if a better offer comes in at the last minute. They already know which offers exist for now, but there’s always a chance another team will present a stronger trade package over the next two weeks.

Recently, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps revealed what the Heat are seeking in any Butler trade. They reportedly want “players who can help now, young talent, draft capital, and salary that expires by the summer of 2026.”

