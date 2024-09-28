Miami Dolphins name former Pro Bowler starting quarterback for Monday night’s game against Titans

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins have revealed that a former Pro Bowl quarterback will be starting Monday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Saturday that recently signed Tyler “Snoop” Huntley will be under center and Tim Boyle will be the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart.

#Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel tells reporters that Tyler "Snoop" Huntley will start at QB vs. the #Titans, while Tim Boyle will be his backup. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2024

Huntley is stepping in for Skylar Thompson, who suffered broken ribs in the Dolphins’ Week 3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Miami Herald reports Thompson is likely to miss a few weeks.

Related: 2024 NFL Offense Rankings

Thompson was starting in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who was placed on injured reserve following a scary concussion against the Buffalo Bills where he went into a fencing posture on the field. This is the third known concussion in Tagovailoa’s NFL career.

The Dolphins signed Huntley on Sept. 16, four days after Tagovailoa’s head injury. Previously, Huntley had only started nine games over four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, going 3-6.

Huntley was a surprising Pro Bowl choice in 2022 when he played in four games, throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for another score. Huntley started for the Ravens in the divisional round of the playoffs that season as well, due to Lamar Jackson’s injury.

What’s the latest on Tua Tagovailoa?

It’s not known when, or if, Tagovailoa is coming back this season.

Tagovailoa is eligible to come off injured reserve in Week 7, but it remains to be seen if he will.

“I’m not assessing the injury through the lens of like, ‘Alright, so what does this mean for him playing?'” McDaniel told reporters earlier this month, via ESPN.com. “I’m not trying to even look at, okay, well how serious is this relative to his past ones? I know the facts are that it’s important that he gets healthy day by day … the best thing I can do is not try to assess what this even means from a football standpoint.”

The Dolphins are one-point home favorites against the Titans on Monday Night Football.

Related: NFL Week 4: 5 teams on upset alert