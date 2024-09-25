NFL insider reveals likely Miami Dolphins starting quarterback for Week 4

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with a quarterback carousel.

NFL Network’s National Insider Ian Rapoport reports recently-signed QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley might get the starting nod next Monday night since Skylar Thompson is dealing with a rib injury.

Thompson was hurt in the third quarter of Sunday’s 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He was replaced by Tim Boyle for the rest of the game.

Thompson was starting in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who was placed on injured reserve following a scary concussion against the Buffalo Bills where he went into a “fencing” posture on the field. This is the third known concussion in Tagovailoa’s NFL career.

The Dolphins signed Huntley on Sept. 16, four days after Tagovailoa’s head injury. Previously, Huntley only started nine games over four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, going 3-6.

Huntley was a shocking Pro Bowl choice in 2022 when he played in four games, throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for another score. Huntley started for the Ravens in the divisional round of the playoffs that season, as well, due to Lamar Jackson’s injury.

Will the Dolphins trade for a QB?

Despite the lack of QB options for the Dolphins, they are not looking to make a trade, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. A source told Fowler that the team is “not much into it at this time.”

Skylar Thompson is down and backup QB Tim Boyle is getting ready to step in—the Dolphins' third quarterback in as many games.



Tagovailoa is eligible to come off injured reserve in Week 7, but it remains to be seen if he will.

The Dolphins take on the Tennessee Titans at home next Monday night. They are one-point favorites.

