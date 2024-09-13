Crazy stat shows how much trouble the Miami Dolphins are in

The Miami Dolphins were blown out by the division-rival Buffalo Bills by the score of 31-10 on Thursday. But that’s the least of the concerns for head coach Mike McDaniel and Co.

Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on an ugly-looking playin the third quarter. He was immediately taken to the Dolphins’ locker room. Concerns over Tua’s future in the NFL are now paramount around the league one day after the fact.

He’s now suffered multiple traumatic brain injuries since the start of the 2022 season. Some are calling for the star quarterback to simply hang them up.

As hard as it is to look forward from an on-field perspective, that’s exactly what the Dolphins need to do. The season doesn’t stop due to an injury.

Right now, Skylar Thompson will be Miami’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. The expectation is that veteran Tim Boyle will be activated from the practice squad. The Dolphins will also seek out a free agent in what is a watered-down market at that position right now.

With Miami set to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, we’re not seeing some absolutely dreadful stats. It has to do with Dolphins quarterbacks lacking success when not throwing to either Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle.

As conveyed to us via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Dolphins quarterbacks boast a zero passer rating when targeting any other wide receiver outside of Hill and Waddle. They have completed 2-of-10 passes for 18 yards with two interceptions in those scenarios.

Related: Miami Dolphins standing in Sportsnaut’s NFL power rankings

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With the recently-signed Odell Beckham Jr. sidelined, the Dolphins’ wide receiver room certainly is top heavy. There is not much after Hill and Waddle.

Their depth chart consists of Braxton Berrios, Grant DuBose and Malik Washington. Chosen Anderson, Dee Eskridge and Erik Ezukanma are currently on the practice squad.

It’s not an ideal situation for this team.

Read more: 10 replacements for concussion-prone Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in 2024 and beyond