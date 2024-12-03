MLB rumors reveal Chicago White Sox’s complications with potential Luis Robert trade

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Chicago White Sox fully committed to a rebuild this past season, trading the likes of starting itcher Dyaln Cease and reliever Michael Kopech. With the MLB Winter Meetings, the rumors regarding All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet and outfielder Luis Robert are heating up. However, Chicago is already having issues trading their All-Star hitter.

Robert, age 27, broke out two years ago with career-highs in home run (38), RBI (80) and he posted a strong .857 OPS in 546 at-bats. Chicago determined it needed to rebuild its roster, but opted to keep Robert through the start of the season rather than trading him at his peak value.

Luis Robert stats (ESPN): .224/.278/.379, .657 OPS, 14 home runs, 23 stolen bases, 19 doubles

The decision backfired. Robert only played in 100 games this past season, finishing with a career-worst .657 OPS. He also nearly replicated his strikeout totals – 172 in 2023 and 141 in 2024 – despite receiving 153 fewer at-bats. While his name popped up in trade talks during the summer, Chicago still didn’t move him.

Months later, Robert’s name has once again resurfaced in MLB rumors. Chicago is very willing to move him this summer, but there appears to be a significant disconnect between how the White Sox view him versus how other clubs perceive his value.

According to The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal, Katie Woo and Will Sammons, the White Sox’s asking price for Robert is a “meaningful piece” that the club would view as a part of its long-term core. However, that doesn’t seem to be a price any club is willing to come close to matching.

Luis Robert contract (Spotrac): $15 million salary in 2025, $20 million club option for 2026, $20 million club option for 2027

The White Sox front office reportedly feels that its trade partners want “something for nothing” and are trying to take advantage of Robert’s value at an all-time low. Meanwhile, an anonymous MLB executive with another club shared their belief that Chicago likely “doesn’t understand” what Robert’s value is on the trade market.

MLB teams find Chicago’s trade demands in a deal for Crochet to be more reasonable, given he pitched at an All-Star level this past season. However, it’s evident the team is having a much more difficult time trading Robert and it might be a long time before a deal comes together. It also likely serves as a reminder for the front office of why Robert likely should’ve been traded last offseason.