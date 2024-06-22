Major upgrade option for Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns center spot reportedly hits trade block

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns are expected to target upgrades to the center spot this summer, and a very interesting option with a championship under his belt has reportedly hit the trade block.

While both the Lakers and Suns reached the playoffs in 2024, they were each ousted in the first round of the postseason. It was a result that fell well below expectations for a pair of teams that have several aging future Hall-of-Famers on their rosters.

Also Read: Los Angeles Lakers expected to pursue trade for versatile All-Star guard

The pair of Western Conference teams are also in a similar position where they are limited in what they can do to upgrade the roster for 2024-25. A recent report suggested that improving the center spot will be a priority for the Lakers this summer. And after trading Deandre Ayton this time last year, the Suns are likely to be doing the same with Jusuf Nurkic not proving to be enough of a difference maker in the front court.

However, both organizations might be in luck because an interesting option has just hit the trade block. On Friday, Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fisher reported that the Milwaukee Bucks “are open to reshaping their roster, and they are gauging the trade value for Brook Lopez.”

Brook Lopez stats (2023-24): 12.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.6 APG, 37% 3PT

How a Brook Lopez trade to the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns might look

Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

Lopez would certainly be a notable upgrade over the centers the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns had in 2023-24 due to his pedigree as a winning player who helped the Bucks win a championship several years ago. Another pro in trading for the one-time All-Star, beyond being able to stretch the floor on offense, is that he is signed for only one more season and would free up both teams if the move does not work out.

Brook Lopez trade to Lakers

Lakers get: Brook Lopez and MarJon Beauchamp

Bucks get: Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, future second-round pick

Since the 36-year-old makes just over $23 million next season, to make the money work a trade for the Lakers would probably send Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, and a future second-round pick to Milwaukee for Lopez and forward MarJon Beauchamp.

Brook Lopez trade to Suns

Suns get: Brook Lopez and MarJon Beauchamp

Bucks get: Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, and future second-round pick

As for the Suns, they could also land Lopez and Beauchamp in exchange for Nurkic, Nassir Little, and a future second-round pick. Essentially it would be a deal to swap centers and see if they can get better results in different systems.

Also Read: JJ Redick reportedly has big changes in mind for Anthony Davis and Lebron James in new Los Angeles Lakers system