JJ Redick reportedly has big changes in mind for Anthony Davis and Lebron James in new Los Angeles Lakers system

In the interviews that helped JJ Redick land the Los Angeles Lakers head coach job, he reportedly outlined a grand plan for big changes to how stars Anthony Davis and Lebron James will be used in games next season.

On Thursday, the weeks-long rumors became a reality when it was reported that JJ Redick indeed won the race to become the next head coach of the Lakers. It was a job that it seemed like he was going to lose out on until UConn head coach Dan Hurley passed on a contract offer from the legendary franchise.

Now, the former NBA player and current ESPN analyst must prove that coaching experience is not a prerequisite to success and bring stability to a franchise that has not had much of it over the last decade. He must also be able to develop a winning philosophy that can maximize the final years of Lebron James’ career while also creating an infrastructure for long-term success.

While it remains to be seen if he can do either one in 2024-25, Redick allegedly laid out a plan to Lakers brass on the ways he wants to use Davis and James next season, and they are notable changes from what we have seen from the two stars in recent seasons.

“He explained his decision-making process when it comes to strategy, how the analysis and empirical evidence would always guide his choices rather than preconceived notions or outdated beliefs,” The Athletic’s NBA insiders Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and Jovan Buha reported Thursday.

“Redick described a system molded around this roster, focusing on elevating Anthony Davis’ involvement, particularly late in games, and alleviating the constant ballhandling duties on James by utilizing him more off the ball. Keeping James, who turns 40 in December, fresh down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs will be critical.”

On paper, it certainly sounds good, but taking it from paper to the court with a couple of established personalities will be far easier said than done. However, the fact that JJ Redick and Lebron James are already friends may make his transition to being less ball-dominant much more possible. Davis is sure to relish the opportunity of being “the man” in crunch time as well.