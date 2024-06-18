Los Angeles Lakers reportedly prioritizing upgrade at specific position in free agency or NBA Draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A new report claims that the Los Angeles Lakers are prioritizing an upgrade to one specific position either in next week’s NBA Draft or on the free agent market.

With the 2023-24 NBA season officially over, every team around the league has shifted their focus to the offseason. One team that is already a few weeks deep into its planning is the Los Angeles Lakers. The franchise has received a huge amount of attention over the last month as they look for a new head coach. A search this is still surprisingly not complete.

Also Read: Los Angeles Lakers reportedly looking to trade up in NBA Draft

However, once that is decided on — hopefully this week — the front office will finalize a decision on the player they want to use their top pick on, as well as plot out potential targets in free agency. While there has been a lot of speculation on who they might draft and go after in potential trades and signings, it seems they are very focused on upgrading the center spot.

“The Lakers need to decide on a head coach for next season but regardless of who is coaching Los Angeles next season, the Lakers are monitoring their offseason options at center closely, per people with knowledge of the situation,” SNY NBA insider Ian Begley reported Tuesday.

“The Lakers have visited with some top centers in the draft. They have the No. 17 pick in the first round. The club could also obviously pursue a center in free agency. Adding a traditional big man would, in theory, allow Anthony Davis more opportunity to play power forward alongside a center.”

The team had a similar desire to get Davis help in the front court and that is why they brought in Christian Wood last summer. However, he did not turn into the impact player they hoped for and he has a player option he may opt out of in search of a pay raise elsewhere.

Also Read: Best Los Angeles Lakers players ever – Ranking 10 best Lakers players of all time