Los Angeles Lakers reportedly looking to trade up in NBA Draft

We’ve read a ton of Los Angeles Lakers rumors leading up to the NBA Draft later in June. Los Angeles is reportedly one of several teams looking to move its first-round pick for proven veteran help.

It makes sense with the Lakers in win-now mode. LeBron James is likely to return for at least one more season in Southern California. With Anthony Davis aboard, finding more help behind the big two has to be in the cards for general manager Rob Pelinka and Co.

We’re now hearing more about the Lakers’ draft plans. With this being seen as one of the weakest classes in modern history, a trade up from the 17th pick could also make sense.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports that there is talk of the Lakers wanting to move up into the lottery during the first round.

The Lakers could potentially offer up second-round picks and a young player in order to move up. The idea would be to acquire a player who could join the rotation immmediately.

Los Angeles Lakers trade options in 2024 NBA Draft

Point guard is obviously an area of potential need with D’Angelo Russell slated to opt out of his contract. He’s highly unlikely to be back with the Lakers next season.

Devin Carter from Providence could make sense in a trade-up scenario. The same thing could be said for Rob Dillingham from Kentucky.

The question here is what the Lakers have to offer in potential trade-up scenarios. They are highly unlikely to exhause future first-round picks. Those types of assets are going to be used for a proven veteran to team up with James and David.