Los Angeles Dodgers only landed Jack Flaherty after a team with a better offer backed away over medical concerns?

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

A worrisome new report on Jack Flaherty may be cause for concern for Los Angeles Dodgers fans.

The Dodgers enter the MLB games today with a solid 4.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West. The Padres made some notable moves before the deadline to make themselves a serious threat in the second half. However, LA also made some equally impactful trades before Tuesday’s deadline.

Related: Los Angeles Dodgers fail in Garrett Crochet trade pursuit, but land next best option before trade deadline

The most notable of which was a deal for Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty. The eight-year veteran has long been a solid middle-of-the-rotation talent. However, in 2024 he is having a career year just in time for a jump into free agency after the season. That is why his acquisition was seen as a big win for LA despite failing in their pursuit of Garrett Crochet.

Yet, it seems that the 28-year-old nearly went to the New York Yankees before they backed out of the deal late in negotiations.

“According to sources briefed on the discussions, the Yankees backed out of a preliminary trade agreement with the Detroit Tigers for Flaherty after reviewing the right-hander’s medical records,” The Athletic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported this week.

Los Angeles Dodgers record: 63-46

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Although that seems like cause for concern, Rosenthal did explain why it may not be that big of an issue. At least not for the Dodgers.

Jack Flaherty stats (2024): 7-5 Record, 2.95 ERA, 0.956 WHIP 133 SO, 19 BB, 106.2 IP

“Medical reviews in trade negotiations are subjective. One team might view a player’s condition differently than another. A team also might lower its assessment of the player’s value based on the risk it believes it would incur by acquiring him, and seek to make a lesser offer. With pitchers, the evaluations are more complicated. An MRI on virtually every pitcher can give teams pause, turning up some type of issue that either may have been previously undiscovered or was not affecting the pitcher’s performance. Flaherty has seemingly been asymptomatic since getting treated. His performance certainly has not suffered.”

LA gave up catcher/first baseman Thayron Liranzo and shortstop Trey Sweeney in the deal for Jack Flaherty.

Related: Los Angeles Dodgers game today – Get watch time and channel for tonight’s Dodgers game