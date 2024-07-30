Los Angeles Dodgers fail in Garrett Crochet trade pursuit, but land next best option before trade deadline

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

While the Los Angeles Dodgers were a top contender for Garrett Crochet, the team failed in their pursuit of the Chicago White Sox ace. However, they still landed a highly sought-after starter before the 6 PM ET trade deadline.

Heading into Tuesday, Garrett Crochet was viewed as the top prize on the MLB trade market. The 25-year-old All-Star has had a breakout season in 2024 as he has been one of baseball’s top strikeout machines. However, while other big names were moved over the last week, Crochet remained available.

It looks like it will stay that way until the winter. Despite reports for weeks claiming the Los Angeles Dodgers were a favorite to land the young star, 6 PM ET came and Crochet was not traded by Chicago. Landing a front-end starter was a top priority for the National League West leaders, however, they failed at that goal this month.

However, they still did make a notable trade for another pitcher before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Los Angeles Dodgers acquire Jack Flaherty before MLB trade deadline

Robert Murray of FanSided was one of the first to report that the Dodgers acquired Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty before today’s trade deadline.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers for Thayron Liranzo and Trey Sweeney, according to sources familiar with the deal,” Murray wrote in a post on X.

Jack Flaherty stats (2024): 7-5 Record, 2.95 ERA, 0.956 WHIP 133 SO, 19 BB, 106.2 IP

Throughout his eight-year career, Flaherty has always been a solid middle to back-end-of-the-rotation starter. However, in 2024, he is having the best year of his career and is pitching to a 2.95 ERA in 18 starts and has an outstanding strikeouts-to-walks ratio (133 to 19).

The 28-year-old is in a contract year and may just be a rental for LA. However, he is looking to boost his value for free agency this winter and that is good news for the Dodgers in the second half. After several moves over the last few days, Flaherty was viewed as the best pitcher left on the trade block after Crochet.

