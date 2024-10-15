Show me the money! Several Formula 1 drivers made hundreds of millions of dollars during their careers. This list includes contracts, salaries, and endorsements — purely from their F1 careers. Here are the top 10 Formula 1 drivers by career earnings.

10. Charles Leclerc : $92 million

Charles Leclerc earns his main income from Ferrari through his contracts and endorsements in Formula 1, culminating in $92 million in 2024. When he began with Alfa Romeo Sauber in 2018, Leclerc was making around $159,000, but this increased substantially when he joined Ferrari in 2019. With the bulk of this money coming from his base salary, he received a contract extension that kicked his earnings higher in 2023. On top of this, Leclerc also has a few more endorsements with brands such as Richard Mille, Giorgio Armani, and Hublot.



9. Daniel Ricciardo : $96 million

Daniel Ricciardo’s career earnings as of October 2024 are estimated at $96 million. In 2020, he reportedly earned $25.9 million with Renault — his highest earnings of his career so far. Red Bull’s modest figures from his earlier years in 2016 and 2017, hover in the vicinity of $5.26 million. In 2021, he made around $8.1 million with McLaren, and in 2022, he brought home $12.15 million.

8. Nico Rosberg : $111 million

Nico Rosberg earned roughly $111 million from Formula 1. While at Mercedes, where he raced from 2010 to 2016, his peak annual salary was between $15 and $20 million. Each year, he earned significant sums, including $15.5 million in his championship-winning year in 2016. This reflects his success as an F1 driver.

7. Jenson Button : $161 million

Jenson Button’s long and prosperous Formula 1 career, especially during his peak years, earned him over $160 million. In his prime, he was making about $16.5 million a year with McLaren. Button’s career earnings, including endorsement deals with brands such as Tag Heuer, Barefoot Wine, and 5-hour Energy, now sit at $161 million.

6. Max Verstappen : $220 million

Thanks to his unbelievable F1 success, Max Verstappen’s career earnings have soared. He has already earned around $220 million. Some have forecasted he could reach over $1 billion by the end of his career, all through ongoing contracts and endorsements. He has an annual salary of around $55 million with Red Bull on a contract that runs until 2028, massively increasing his net worth. He is also sponsored by brands such as Heineken, Puma, Tag Heuer, and EA Sports.

Also Read: How To Watch Formula 1 Live Without Cable 2024

5. Kimi Räikkönen: $322 million

Kimi Räikkönen’s total career earnings since entering Formula 1 in 2001 are estimated to be around $322 million. He has earned salaries over the years with McLaren, Ferrari, Lotus, and Alfa Romeo, and has a variety of endorsement deals and sponsorships. During the majority of his F1 career, he was one of the sport’s highest-paid athletes, peaking at $45 million during his time at Ferrari in 2009.

4. Sebastian Vettel: $338 million

Formula 1 drove Sebastian Vettel's total career earnings to about $338 million by 2023. The German driver earned his highest salary, $50 million between 2018–2020, with Ferrari. Before that, he earned between $6 million and $31.7 million a year with Red Bull, and his last contract at Aston Martin paid him $15 million a year for 2021 and 2022.

3. Fernando Alonso: $498 million

Throughout his two decades in Formula 1, Fernando Alonso has piled up a huge amount of money. His contracts have totaled around $498 million. During his time with Ferrari, his peak earnings came in at $33 million per year in 2012 and 2013. Alonso currently earns $10 million per season with Aston Martin, with additional performance bonuses.

2. Lewis Hamilton : $577 million

Lewis Hamilton is among the highest-paid athletes in the world and is the highest-paid British athlete. He has made $577 million in career earnings, including his F1 salaries, prize money, and endorsements. Meanwhile, his current contract with Mercedes earns him around $55 million a year. Hamilton has amassed several money-spinning sponsorships with brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Monster Energy, and IWC Watches.

Also Read: NASCAR’s Round of 8 set by dramatic Roval green flag run; post-race disqualification



1. Michael Schumacher: $600 million

