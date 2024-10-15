fbpx

Top 10 Formula 1 drivers by career earnings

Updated:
Follow Us
Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain waves to the fans after the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Show me the money! Several Formula 1 drivers made hundreds of millions of dollars during their careers. This list includes contracts, salaries, and endorsements — purely from their F1 careers. Here are the top 10 Formula 1 drivers by career earnings.

10. Charles Leclerc : $92 million

May 7, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco waves to the fans in the stands after winning the pole position following qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Leclerc earns his main income from Ferrari through his contracts and endorsements in Formula 1, culminating in $92 million in 2024. When he began with Alfa Romeo Sauber in 2018, Leclerc was making around $159,000, but this increased substantially when he joined Ferrari in 2019.

With the bulk of this money coming from his base salary, he received a contract extension that kicked his earnings higher in 2023. On top of this, Leclerc also has a few more endorsements with brands such as Richard Mille, Giorgio Armani, and Hublot.

Also Read: Highest paid Formula 1 drivers 2024: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen lead top 10 F1 salaries

9. Daniel Ricciardo :  $96 million

Jun 17, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Mclaren driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia arrives at circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Ricciardo’s career earnings as of October 2024 are estimated at $96 million. In 2020, he reportedly earned $25.9 million with Renault  — his highest earnings of his career so far. Red Bull’s modest figures from his earlier years in 2016 and 2017, hover in the vicinity of $5.26 million. In 2021, he made around $8.1 million with McLaren, and in 2022, he brought home $12.15 million.

8. Nico Rosberg :  $111 million

Nico Rosberg
Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Nico Rosberg earned roughly $111 million from Formula 1. While at Mercedes, where he raced from 2010 to 2016, his peak annual salary was between $15 and $20 million. Each year, he earned significant sums, including $15.5 million in his championship-winning year in 2016. This reflects his success as an F1 driver. 

Related: 5 legendary drivers who never won a Formula 1 championship

7. Jenson Button : $161 million

Formula One: United States Grand Prix
Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jenson Button’s long and prosperous Formula 1 career, especially during his peak years, earned him over $160 million. In his prime, he was making about $16.5 million a year with McLaren. Button’s career earnings, including endorsement deals with brands such as Tag Heuer, Barefoot Wine, and 5-hour Energy, now sit at $161 million.

6. Max Verstappen :  $220 million

Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen hoists the trophy after winning the Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix at Circuit of Americas on Sunday Oct. 22, 2023.
Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Thanks to his unbelievable F1 success, Max Verstappen’s career earnings have soared. He has already earned around $220 million. Some have forecasted he could reach over $1 billion by the end of his career, all through ongoing contracts and endorsements. He has an annual salary of around $55 million with Red Bull on a contract that runs until 2028, massively increasing his net worth. He is also sponsored by brands  such as  Heineken, Puma, Tag Heuer, and EA Sports.

Also Read: How To Watch Formula 1 Live Without Cable 2024

5. Kimi Räikkönen: $322 million

Kimi Raikkonen
Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Kimi Räikkönen’s total career earnings since entering Formula 1 in 2001 are estimated to be around $322 million. He has earned salaries over the years with McLaren, Ferrari, Lotus, and Alfa Romeo, and has a variety of endorsement deals and sponsorships. During the majority of his F1 career, he was one of the sport’s highest-paid athletes, peaking at $45 million during his time at Ferrari in 2009.

4. Sebastian Vettel: $338 million

May 6, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany talks with the media during a press conference before their practice session for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Formula 1 drove Sebastian Vettel’s total career earnings to about $338 million by 2023. The German driver earned his highest salary, $50 million between 2018–2020, with Ferrari. Before that, he earned between $6 million and $31.7 million a year with Red Bull, and his last contract at Aston Martin paid him $15 million a year for 2021 and 2022.

Related: 12 legendary motorsport tracks around the world

3. Fernando Alonso: $498 million

Formula One: Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix
Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout his two decades in Formula 1, Fernando Alonso has piled up a huge amount of money. His contracts have totaled around $498 million. During his time with Ferrari, his peak earnings came in at $33 million per year in 2012 and 2013. Alonso currently earns $10 million per season with Aston Martin, with additional performance bonuses.

2. Lewis Hamilton : $577 million

Jun 18, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (GBR) salutes the crowd holding his third place trophy of the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton is among the highest-paid athletes in the world and is the highest-paid British athlete. He has made $577 million in career earnings, including his F1 salaries, prize money, and endorsements. Meanwhile, his current contract with Mercedes earns him around $55 million a year. Hamilton has amassed several money-spinning sponsorships with brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Monster Energy, and IWC Watches.

Also Read: NASCAR’s Round of 8 set by dramatic Roval green flag run; post-race disqualification

1. Michael Schumacher: $600 million

Michael Schumacher
Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Michael Schumacher collected around $600 million in career earnings. His contracts with Ferrari earned him around $30 million a year. Some believe he surpassed $1 billion, making him one of the highest-paid athletes of all time. At his peak, his income from endorsements alone exceeded $50 million a year, and he made more than $10 million a year just to wear the Shell logo. Schumacher is also a household name, backed by Vodafone, Mercedes-Benz, and Marlboro, all of which have helped the German build up his impressive fortune.

Mentioned in this article:

More About: