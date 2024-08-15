6 impact receivers Pittsburgh Steelers could soon pursue with Brandon Aiyuk trade talks stalled, including DeAndre Hopkins

Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into Week 2 of 2024 preseason with a bunch of focus on a player not on the roster. Over the last week, rumors have swirled that the organization is a top contender for disgruntled 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. And this week a new report claimed an agreement was actually in place. Unfortunately, San Francisco has dragged their feet on finalizing a deal and a Wednesday story claimed the 49ers are holding out hope that Aiyuk will agree to a revised contract extension offer they recently made. It seems like the rising-star pass catcher is not headed to Pittsburgh before the start of the season. Assuming a deal doesn’t get done, let’s look at six notable receivers the Pittsburgh Steelers could pivot to in an attempt to upgrade a weak wide receiver room before the season starts next month.

DeAndre Hopkins

Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins could miss the first week or two of the season. But despite his age catching up with him and injuries piling up in recent seasons, he is still an impact player. He posted another 1,000-plus yard season last year and is not in the Titans’ long-term plans. A solid offer featuring late-round picks in future drafts might be enough to land a player that could be a huge help for Pittsburgh this season. Also Read: One optimistic prediction for all 32 NFL teams in 2024, including the Pittsburgh Steelers

Deebo Samuel

The 49ers are going to have to move Aiyuk or his running mate Deebo Samuel in the next year. They just can’t afford both. If they prefer to keep the younger of the two, maybe the Steelers pivot to a deal that lands them Samuel instead. The two teams have been talking off and on for some time. And since they have the framework for an Aiyuk deal allegedly set, a revised version to land the versatile former All-Pro could be easy to put together.

Robert Woods

With Stefon Diggs on the roster, Robert Woods is expendable for the Houston Texans. The former Los Angeles Rams star has not been able to recapture his form of 2018 and 2019. When he had back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons. But he would be a very affordable option worth targeting to improve the receiver room. Also Read: 11 best NFL rivalries in 2024, including Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens

Courtland Sutton

There have been rumors for months that the Denver Broncos were open to trading Courtland Sutton. While that seems less likely now, maybe Pittsburgh feels if they were willing to give up major assets for Aiyuk, a smaller package for the one-time Pro Bowler would be a sensible shift in strategy. Furthermore, he is signed for one more season and has always had star potential if paired up with a competent quarterback.

Juju Smith-Schuster

Steelers fans have seen the best and worst of Juju Smith-Schuster. With his career at a low point after being cut by the Patriots recently, he might be willing to return to Pittsburgh and on his best behavior for one last chance with a playoff-caliber club. It is worth considering. Especially since he could be had for the league minimum with New England on the hook for his 2024 contract. Also Read: Troubling Pittsburgh Steelers news on injury to top pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Brandin Cooks

After years of handing out tons of money, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems open to cutting costs. And after a subpar season in 2023, former Texans star Brandin Cooks is likely available. The contract dispute with CeeDee Lamb makes Cooks a bit of a necessity. But if that gets worked out soon, the man who has had six 1,000-plus receiving yard seasons could be an interesting option for this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers Acquisition Predictions

