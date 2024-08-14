Prominent NFL insider reveals why 49ers dragging their feet on Brandon Aiyuk trade to Steelers: Is an extension now close?

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers have been dragging their feet on finalizing a trade that would send Brandon Aiyuk to the Pittsburgh Steelers. And it seems the reason why is that they are nearing a contract extension.

There has been no bigger story in the NFL over the last couple of weeks than the ongoing Brandon Aiyuk saga in San Francisco. The young wide receiver is one of the fastest-rising talents in the league following a pair of big seasons. Understandably, the 26-year-old wants a new contract extension instead of risking injury in the final year of his rookie deal.

Unfortunately, months passed and the receiver and team got no closer to a new contract. It led to Aiyuk requesting a trade in July, and the 49ers taking offers from teams over the last couple of weeks. However, despite deals with the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, and now the Pittsburgh Steelers being agreed upon, a trade wasn’t made.

When it came to the Browns and Patriots, Aiyuk’s disinterest in signing extensions with those teams killed those trades. However, it looks like the 49ers have been stalling on the Steelers agreement. Well, on Tuesday night NFL Media league insider Mike Garafolo revealed why and it could be good news for San Francisco fans.

Brandon Aiyuk contract: $14.124 million salary in 2024, NFL free agent in 2025

San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk reportedly very close on a contract extension

“What I’ve been told is Brandon Aiyuk would prefer to stay with the 49ers. And has always preferred to stay — if all things being equal. Now, they haven’t been equal,” Garafolo says. “Both sides did send proposals in the last couple of days or week or so. And the 49ers number has gotten better than what it was previously. And from my understanding, they have agreed on a lot of the main points of the deal.

Brandon Aiyuk stats (2023): 75 receptions, 1,342 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 17.9 yards per reception

“But, it sounds like there is just one more thing that needs to be ironed out. And if that gets ironed out Brandon Aiyuk signs the deal,” he added. “… They did the fourth-quarter comeback before with Deebo Samuel when he had the trade request. This would be like Joe Montana to John Taylor last second, but it can happen.”

For San Francisco 49ers fans hoping the team re-sign Brandon Aiyuk, this is huge news after weeks of rumors that made it seem like a trade was an eventuality.

