San Francisco 49ers rumors: 5 potential replacements for Brandon Aiyuk

The San Francisco 49ers could very well be on the verge of sending All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to the Pittsburgh Steelers in what would be a blockbuster trade.

Parameters of a deal are worked out, with Pittsburgh waiting to see if San Francisco will pull the trigger. If so, it would create a massive hole at wide receiver for the defending NFC Champs. Aiyuk, 26, recorded 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns a season ago.

It goes without saying that the 49ers would need to find a replacemnt. It is also unlikely to happen in the aforementioned trade with Pittsburgh. Here, we look at five options for the 49ers to replace Brandon Aiyuk.

