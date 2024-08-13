San Francisco 49ers rumors: 5 potential replacements for Brandon Aiyuk

The San Francisco 49ers could very well be on the verge of sending All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to the Pittsburgh Steelers in what would be a blockbuster trade.
Parameters of a deal are worked out, with Pittsburgh waiting to see if San Francisco will pull the trigger. If so, it would create a massive hole at wide receiver for the defending NFC Champs. Aiyuk, 26, recorded 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns a season ago.
It goes without saying that the 49ers would need to find a replacemnt. It is also unlikely to happen in the aforementioned trade with Pittsburgh. Here, we look at five options for the 49ers to replace Brandon Aiyuk.
San Francisco 49ers sign JuJu Smith-Schuster
The New England Patriots’ decision to release Smith-Schuster caught a lot of people around the NFL by surprise. Given their lack of talent and depth at this position, it made sense to hold on to the former 1,000-yard receiver. While Smith-Schuster technically plays the slot, he could be moved around in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. As recently as 2022 with the Kansas City Chiefs, he recorded 78 receptions for 933 yards. He could be a solid contributor.
San Francisco 49ers acquire Terrace Marshall Jr.
San Francisco is likely to get back a mid-round pick as part of a package for Brandon Aiyuk. Why not use it on a reclamation project? If so, the 24-year-old Marshall would make a ton of sense. A second-round pick out of LSU back in 2021, he has fallen below others on the Panthers’ depth chart. But we’re talking about a 6-foot-2 receiver who still boasts a ton of upside. A fifth-round pick would likely get this done.
San Francisco 49ers sign Hunter Renfrow
Hunter Renfrow primarily played the slot with the Las Vegas Raiders. But the dude is more of an offensive weapon. That’s an ideal fit in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. This is to say, moving him around the field. Before falling out of favor with the Silver and Black over the past two seasons, the Clemson product was dynamic. Back in 2021, he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. That included hauling in 80.5% of his targets.
San Francisco 49ers trade for Amari Cooper
San Francisco had a deal worked out with the Cleveland Browns that would have brought Cooper back as part of a package for Aiyuk. The 49ers’ star wide receiver did not want to go to Cleveland. This creates some major drama between Cooper and the Browns after they had a contract issue during the offseason. Would the Browns consider trading the five-time Pro Bowler without getting a receiver in return? It’s an open question. But the 49ers should call them up. Cooper recorded 72 receptions for 1,250 yards last season.
San Francisco 49ers pull off blockbuster trade for Davante Adams
Rumors floated about as it relates to an Aiyuk-for-Adams trade. Nothing was concrete on that end. What we do know is that this six-time Pro Bowler has expressed his frustration with the Raiders’ lack of success in two seasons with the team. That’s primarily true when it comes to a still questionable quarterback situation. At 31 years old, Adams wants to compete for a title. That’s unlikely to happen in Vegas. Could the Northern California native force his way to Santa Clara?