6 takeaways as New York Yankees one win away from World Series after ALCS Game 4 instant-classic against Cleveland Guardians

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

It was another instant classic between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. Following the Guardians’ epic Game 3 extra-innings win over the Yanks, Cleveland wasn’t able to summon the magic again. The Guardians were able to tie it late, but this time, the Bronx Bombers walked away victorious, 8-6, in Game 4 of the ALCS. The Yankees are now up 3-1 and are one game away from going back to the World Series for the first time since 2009. Here are six takeaways from the Yankees’ win.

Giancarlo Stanton is becoming a Yankees postseason legend

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

It only took seven seasons, but Yankees fans are finally happy Giancarlo Stanton is wearing pinstripes. Stanton is becoming a postseason legend for the Bronx Bombers this ALCS, as he crushed his third home run of the series in the Yankees' Game 4 win. Overall, Stanton is slashing .300/.400/.767, with five RBI and four runs scored. If the Yanks win the ALCS, you could be looking at the series MVP.

Cleveland Guardians’ bats come alive late again — but it wasn’t enough

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

For the second consecutive game, the Guardians' bats came alive late. However, this time around, they weren't able to overtake the Yankees. The Guardians scored three runs on back-to-back doubles by Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor in the bottom of the seventh. It also seemed like Jhonkensy Noel, dubbed "Big Christmas," hit another bomb deep into the night — but this one died on the warning track. The Guardians were able to tie it up at six in the eighth, but it wasn't enough as the Yanks scored two in the top of the ninth. The Guardians need to start putting up more runs early if they want to continue this series.

New York Yankees bullpen has another collapse, but they survived

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

The Yankees bullpen had another meltdown in back-to-back games. In Game 3, they gave up five earned runs in a 7-5 extra-innings loss. It looked like they were about to blow another opportunity in Game 4 after the Yanks built a 6-2 lead. Jake Cousins, Clay Holmes, and Mark Leiter Jr. combined to give up four earned runs on six hits in three innings. Tommy Kahnle made it interesting in the ninth but was able to shut the door. New York's bullpen can't continue this high-wire act if they're looking to move on to the World Series.

Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase continues to falter

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

For the second straight game, Emmanuel Clase blew a save, but this time, it officially cost the Guardians the game. Clase gave up two earned runs on three hits in Game 4, as the Guardians are now on the brink of elimination. After being the most dominant closer in the game during the regular season with a microscopic 0.61 ERA, he's pitching to a 10.29 ERA this postseason.

Can Carlos Rodon send New York Yankees to first World Series since 2009?

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In the Yankees' Game 1 win of the ALCS, starter Carlos Rodon kept the Guardians offense at bay all night. He went six innings, giving up only one run on three hits. With the Yanks now one win away from closing out the ALCS, if Rodon emulates his Game 1 performance, he will send the Bronx Bombers back to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

Can Tanner Bibee save the Cleveland Guardians’ season?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images