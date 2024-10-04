4 reasons why the Cleveland Guardians won’t win the 2024 World Series

Cleveland Guardians fans have a lot to be excited about going into Saturday’s Game 1 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers. The Guardians had a winning record against the Tigers in 2024 — 7-6. Cleveland boasts one of the best bullpens in the league, led by their exceptional closer in Emmanuel Clase. And they have one of the best hitters in the game in the middle of the lineup in Jose Ramirez.

But don’t get too hyped, Guardians fans — your World Series drought will continue another year. Here’s why Cleveland won’t win their first championship since 1948.