4 reasons why the Cleveland Guardians won’t win the 2024 World Series

Cleveland Guardians fans have a lot to be excited about going into Saturday’s Game 1 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers. The Guardians had a winning record against the Tigers in 2024 — 7-6. Cleveland boasts one of the best bullpens in the league, led by their exceptional closer in Emmanuel Clase. And they have one of the best hitters in the game in the middle of the lineup in Jose Ramirez.
But don’t get too hyped, Guardians fans — your World Series drought will continue another year. Here’s why Cleveland won’t win their first championship since 1948.
Can the Guardians rotation be trusted?
Outside of starter Tanner Bibee, it’s slim pickings. Cleveland Guardians’ starters had the seventh-worst ERA in baseball at 4.40. They also ranked 21st in batting average against (.250) and gave up the fifth-most home runs in MLB with 127. For the Guardians to have any chance against the Tigers, Bibee and company can’t let Detroit take an early lead. If they do, it’s going to be a short series.
Related: Cleveland Guardians game today: Watch times, channel, scores, and upcoming 2024 Guardians schedule
Outside of Jose Ramirez, who is an offensive threat?
Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez had yet another MVP-caliber season. Ramirez had 39 home runs, 41 stolen bases, scored 114 runs, knocked in 118, had an .872 OPS, and a whopping 6.8 WAR (wins above replacement). Despite Ramirez’s contributions, the Guardians ranked 22nd in offense across MLB. They were 17th in OPS, 14th in runs scored, and 27th in strikeouts. Guys like Josh Naylor, Kyle Manzardo, and Steven Kwan are going to have to keep contributing on the offensive side for the Guardians to move on.
Related: How To Watch The Cleveland Guardians: Best Options 2024
Can Cleveland Guardians bullpen continue dominance?
The Cleveland Guardians have one of the best and deepest bullpens in the game. Their bullpen has the best ERA in all of baseball at 2.57 and gave up the least earned runs with 178. Closer Emmanuel Clase had a minuscule 0.61 ERA on the year, and relievers like Tim Herrin, Hunter Gaddis, and Cade Smith are absolute studs. The Guardians will be calling on their bullpen A LOT in the postseason. Will they be able to handle the workload and the constant high-pressure situations? They will need to be literally perfect for the Guardians to succeed.
Related: MLB playoff predictions: Projecting every round of MLB postseason 2024, World Series winner
Can Guardians stop the Motown magic?
The Detroit Tigers are the best feel-good story in the postseason. They had a 0.2% chance in August of making the playoffs, went on an incredible run, and punched their ticket to October. They swept out the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round, shutting down an offense consisting of Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, and Kyle Tucker. The Tigers are running high, and it will be extremely tough for this Guardians team to stop them in the playoffs. Can the Guardians stop Detroit’s Motown magic? Doubtful.
Related: Top 4 reasons why the Detroit Tigers won’t win the 2024 World Series