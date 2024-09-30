Cleveland Guardians game today: Watch times, channel, scores, and upcoming 2024 Guardians schedule

Is there a Cleveland Guardians game today? While there are always MLB games today, it doesn’t mean Cleveland will be in action. Here, you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Guardians schedule.
Cleveland Guardians game today
|When is the next Cleveland Guardians game?
|Saturday, October 5
|Who are they playing?
|Houston Astros or Detroit Tigers
|Where are the Guardians playing?
|Progressive Field
|What time does the Guardians game start?
|TBD
|What channel is the Guardians game on?
|TBD
|Where can we stream the Guardians game?
|MLB.TV
|Who is starting for the Guardians today?
|TBD
Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.
Is there a Guardians game today?
There is no Guardians game today. The Cleveland Guardians’ schedule resumes Saturday with a game against the Houston Astros or the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the ALDS.
What time is the Guardians game today Eastern Time?
There is no Guardians game today.
What channel is the Guardians game on tonight?
All Guardians games can be found locally on Bally Sports Great Lakes. They can also be streamed on MLB.TV and Fubo.
Did the Guardians win last night?
The Guardians lost their most recent game against the Houston Astros by a score of 4-3.
What is the Guardians’ record?
The Cleveland Guardians’ record is 92-69.
What place are the Guardians in right now?
The Guardians are first in the American League Central standings.
Where do the Cleveland Guardians play?
The Guardians play all their home games at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
What time does Progressive Field open?
Via the Cleveland Guardians website:
Sunday – Thursday: All gates will open 1 hour prior to first pitch
Friday and Saturday games in April, May and September: All gates will open 1.5 hours prior to first pitch
*All gate times are subject to change
Guardians 2024 stats
Here are the Guardians’ stats leaders in 2024. Updated every week.
- BA: .292, Steven Kwan
- HR: 39, Jose Ramirez
- RBI: 118, Jose Ramirez
- Hits: 173, Jose Ramirez
- Total Bases: 333, Jose Ramirez
- SB: 41, Jose Ramirez
- WAR: 6.8, Jose Ramirez
- Wins: 13, Ben Lively
- ERA: 3.47, Tanner Bibee
- Strikeouts: 187, Tanner Bibee
- QS: 12, Tanner Bibee
- WHIP: 0.66, Emmanuel Clase
- Saves: 47, Emmanuel Clase
- WAR: 4.5, Emmanuel Clase
What is the Guardians’ roster?
Lineup:
- C: Bo Naylor
- 1B: Josh Naylor
- 2B: Andrés Giménez
- 3B: Jose Ramirez
- SS: Brayan Rocchio
- LF: Angel Martinez
- CF: Lane Thomas
- RF: Jhonkensy Noel
- DH: Kyle Manzardo
Bench:
- Austin Hedges (C)
- David Fry (C, IF)
- Daniel Schneemann (OF, IF)
- Will Brennan (OF)
Starting Rotation:
- Tanner Bibee
- Gavin Williams
- Ben Lively
- Matthew Boyd
- Joey Cantillo
- Alex Cobb (IL-15 days)
- Shane Bieber (IL-60 days)
Bullpen:
- Emmanuel Clase
- Nick Sandlin
- Tim Herrin
- Hunter Gaddis
- Cade Smith
- Pedro Avila
- Eli Morgan
- Erik Sabrowski
- Andrew Walters
- Sam Hentges (IL-60 days)
- James Karinchak (IL-60 days)
- Trevor Stephan (IL-60 days)
How many home games do the Guardians play in 2024?
The Guardians play 82 home games per season, an even split in a 162-game schedule.
Cleveland Guardians’ 2024 record by month
Here is how the Cleveland Guardians fared monthly:
- March: 3-1
- April: 16-9
- May: 19-9
- June: 14-11
- July: 13-12
- August: 12-17
- September: 15-10
Cleveland Guardians’ record by year
- 2023: 76-86
- 2022: 92-70
- 2021: 80-82
- 2020: 35-25 (COVID-shortened season)
- 2019: 93-69
- 2018: 91-71
- 2017: 102-60