Cleveland Guardians game today: Watch times, channel, scores, and upcoming 2024 Guardians schedule

Is there a Cleveland Guardians game today? While there are always MLB games today, it doesn’t mean Cleveland will be in action. Here, you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Guardians schedule.

Cleveland Guardians game today

When is the next Cleveland Guardians game? Saturday, October 5 Who are they playing? Houston Astros or Detroit Tigers Where are the Guardians playing? Progressive Field What time does the Guardians game start? TBD What channel is the Guardians game on? TBD Where can we stream the Guardians game? MLB.TV Who is starting for the Guardians today? TBD

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Guardians game today?

There is no Guardians game today. The Cleveland Guardians’ schedule resumes Saturday with a game against the Houston Astros or the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the ALDS.

What time is the Guardians game today Eastern Time?

There is no Guardians game today.

What channel is the Guardians game on tonight?

All Guardians games can be found locally on Bally Sports Great Lakes. They can also be streamed on MLB.TV and Fubo.

Did the Guardians win last night?

The Guardians lost their most recent game against the Houston Astros by a score of 4-3.

What is the Guardians’ record?

The Cleveland Guardians’ record is 92-69.

What place are the Guardians in right now?

The Guardians are first in the American League Central standings.

Where do the Cleveland Guardians play?

The Guardians play all their home games at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

What time does Progressive Field open?

Via the Cleveland Guardians website:

Sunday – Thursday: All gates will open 1 hour prior to first pitch

Friday and Saturday games in April, May and September: All gates will open 1.5 hours prior to first pitch

*All gate times are subject to change

Guardians 2024 stats

Here are the Guardians’ stats leaders in 2024. Updated every week.

BA: .292, Steven Kwan

.292, Steven Kwan HR: 39, Jose Ramirez

39, Jose Ramirez RBI: 118, Jose Ramirez

118, Jose Ramirez Hits: 173, Jose Ramirez

173, Jose Ramirez Total Bases: 333, Jose Ramirez

333, Jose Ramirez SB: 41, Jose Ramirez

41, Jose Ramirez WAR: 6.8, Jose Ramirez W ins: 13, Ben Lively

13, Ben Lively ERA: 3.47, Tanner Bibee

3.47, Tanner Bibee Strikeouts: 187, Tanner Bibee

187, Tanner Bibee QS: 12, Tanner Bibee

12, Tanner Bibee WHIP: 0.66, Emmanuel Clase

0.66, Emmanuel Clase Saves: 47, Emmanuel Clase

47, Emmanuel Clase WAR: 4.5, Emmanuel Clase

What is the Guardians’ roster?

Lineup:

C: Bo Naylor

1B: Josh Naylor

2B: Andrés Giménez

3B: Jose Ramirez

SS: Brayan Rocchio

LF: Angel Martinez

CF: Lane Thomas

RF: Jhonkensy Noel

DH: Kyle Manzardo

Bench:

Austin Hedges (C)

David Fry (C, IF)

Daniel Schneemann (OF, IF)

Will Brennan (OF)

Starting Rotation:

Tanner Bibee

Gavin Williams

Ben Lively

Matthew Boyd

Joey Cantillo

Alex Cobb (IL-15 days)

Shane Bieber (IL-60 days)

Bullpen:

Emmanuel Clase

Nick Sandlin

Tim Herrin

Hunter Gaddis

Cade Smith

Pedro Avila

Eli Morgan

Erik Sabrowski

Andrew Walters

Sam Hentges (IL-60 days)

James Karinchak (IL-60 days)

Trevor Stephan (IL-60 days)

How many home games do the Guardians play in 2024?

The Guardians play 82 home games per season, an even split in a 162-game schedule.

Cleveland Guardians’ 2024 record by month

Here is how the Cleveland Guardians fared monthly:

March: 3-1

3-1 April: 16-9

16-9 May: 19-9

19-9 June: 14-11

14-11 July: 13-12

13-12 August: 12-17

12-17 September: 15-10

Cleveland Guardians’ record by year