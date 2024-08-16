Top MLB insider reveals top suitors for Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes, including odds to sign

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees made the rare blockbuster trade for a superstar without signing him to a contract extension. Now that Juan Soto is in the final year of his contract and is set for free agency this offseason, Yankees rumors are heating up.

Juan Soto contract: $31 million in 2024, free agent in 2025

Soto is expected to become one of, if not the highest-paid player in baseball when he signs his next contract. But where will the four-time All-Star sign?

Jon Heyman gives New York Yankees best odds to sign Juan Soto, but many teams are in the race

Which team has the best odds to sign Juan Soto? According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, it’s the New York Yankees. This should come as no surprise, considering the monstrous season the AL MVP candidate has enjoyed.

Juan Soto stats: .307.438/.615/1.052 OPS, 34 HR, 87 RBI, 7.5 WAR

However, there’s a reason Soto hasn’t signed an extension yet. The 25-year-old baseball icon wants to test free agency, and several teams are expected to toss their hat in the ring. Here are the odds Heyman provided for each team.

New York Yankees’ odds to sign Juan Soto – Even money

– Even money New York Mets’ odds to sign Soto – 5-1

– 5-1 Los Angeles Dodgers’ odds to sign Soto – 15-1

– 15-1 San Francisco Giants’ odds to sign Soto – 20-1

– 20-1 Toronto Blue Jays’ odds to sign Soto – 25-1

– 25-1 Philadelphia Phillies’ odds to sign Soto – 30-1

– 30-1 Boston Red Sox’s odds to sign Soto – 35-1

– 35-1 Chicago Cubs’ odds to sign Soto – 40-1

– 40-1 Washington Nationals’ odds to sign Soto – 50-1

– 50-1 San Diego Padres’ odds to sign Soto – 100-1

– 100-1 Mystery team’s odds to sign Soto – 17-1

It’s hard to imagine Soto leaving the Yankees after just one season. The chance to pair with another dynamic superstar in Aaron Judge is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The Yankees have also had one of MLB’s best records all season long. Much of their success is thanks to the excellent play from Soto and Judge.

