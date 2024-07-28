New York Yankees reportedly in extensive trade talks with AL rival, 4 Yankees trade targets

The New York Yankees made one of the first big splashes ahead of the MLB trade deadline, landing All-Star hitter Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins. Since making the deal, new MLB trade rumors have emerged linking new Yankees trade targets in the American League.
As first reported by Jack Curry of YES Network, the Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays have had numerous trade talks in recent weeks. The Rays are prepared to sell after dealing Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners, with both hitters and arms available. Let’s examine a few potential Yankees trade targets from Tampa Bay.
Isaac Paredes, third baseman
Entering MLB games today, New York Yankees first basemen rank 28th in OPS (.634) with one of the worst triple-slash lines (.211/.282/.351) in the majors. It hasn’t been much better from Yankees’ third basemen (.231/.291/.316). Isaac Paredes changes things. The All-Star slugger sports a solid .793 OPS this season with 16 home runs, 55 RBI and a .355 OBP. He’s also just 25 years old and under team control through 2027. It would be expensive to land him, but Paredes does offer everything New York seeks this summer.
Pete Fairbanks, closer
It’s no secret that the New York Yankees bullpen needs some work. Fortunately, the Tampa Bay Rays have a lot to offer. Pete Fairbanks is the best option, both because of his production and contract (club control through 2026). The 30-year-old righty has a 2.46 ERA, 33.3 percent strikeout rate and .177 batting average allowed across 106 innings since the 2022 season. He’s everything the Yankees bullpen needs and the team-friendly contract gives him even more value.
Yandy Diaz, first baseman
If the New York Yankees determine Isaac Paredes is too expensive, Yandy Diaz is an excellent backup plan to improve. The AL batting champion and an All-Star last season, the 32-year-old hasn’t been quite as productive this year (.727 OPS). However, he is slashing .310/.339/.476 since June 1. Diaz, age 32, is on the older side but his right-handed bat would be an excellent boost for the Yankees lineup this season and next, Plus, there’s a 2026 club option.
Jason Adam, relief pitcher
Since the Tampa Bay rays have already shipped out multiple starting pitchers, it’s less likely there’s a match for that with the New York Yankees. Instead, 32-year-old reliever Jason Adam could be an option. Under club control through 2027, Adams has come through with his third consecutive season with an ERA under 3.00. Just as impressive, he’s held opponents under a .185 batting average for the third consecutive year and his 0.89 WHIP this season is the second-best mark of his career. Plus, like other Yankees trade targets, Adam has swing-and-miss stuff (27.8 percent strikeout rate).
