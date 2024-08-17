5 Los Angeles Dodgers replacement options if Tyler Glasnow doesn’t return this season, including Nathan Eovaldi

With Tyler Glasnow headed to the injured list with elbow tendinitis, the Los Angeles Dodgers will have to ponder possible long-term replacement options in and outside the organization.
The Dodgers have battled injuries to key players all season. However, their starting rotation has been hampered by ailments all year. Shohei Ohtani won’t return to pitching following Tommy John surgery last year. Big free agent addition Yoshinobu Yamamoto has had a long-lasting tricep issue. And Walker Buehler has dealt with hip inflammation.
Now, reliable starter Tyler Glasnow is the latest to hit the injured list due to elbow tendinitis. Triple-A prospect Justin Wrobleski has been recalled to replace him. But if he does not work out, here are five other options to fill the void left by Glasnow.
Nathan Eovaldi
This month it was reported that the Texas Rangers would ponder putting some of their pitchers on the waiver wire and look to save money over the final month of the season. One name that is rumored to be available is 13-year veteran Nathan Eovaldi. The former Dodgers prospect is having another rock-solid season a year after being an All-Star for the defending champions.
The Dodgers would be further back in the waiver pecking order, but if he falls to them he would be a great addition.
Kyle Hurt
The Dodgers have promoted their two top pitching prospects this season. If one of them falters, another option could be minor-league veteran Kyle Hurt. After rough patches earlier in his career he has seemingly found himself recently in Triple-A. Furthermore, he pitched very well in three appearances for the team earlier this season.
Max Scherzer
If the Rangers place Eovaldi on the waiver wire, they may do the same with Max Scherzer. A player making much more over the final month. While he is no longer the pitcher he once was, in a short-spurt for a title run he could be a massive addition and would just cost them money instead of prospects.
Ben Casparius
Similar to Hurt, Ben Casparius would be another Triple-A option if Wrobleski is not quite ready for the big leagues. He worked his way up to his current level this season and has been rock-solid for the Oklahoma City affiliate. He would be just a short-term option in a pinch but has more upside than the older player available in free agency.
Kyle Hendricks
The Chicago Cubs could follow the Rangers and try to dump some pricey veterans before the month comes to a close. One player they may try to cut loose is 11-year veteran Kyle Hendricks. The 34-year-old is having a career-worst season but has been better in recent starts. Taking a flier on him if placed on waivers might be something the Los Angeles Dodgers consider.
Tyler Glasnow Replacement Prediction
Chances are the Dodgers give Justin Wrobleski as many opportunities as possible. Since he is one of the top players in their system. However, if they look at the options outside the organization, Eovaldi would be their top target if he hits the waiver wire.