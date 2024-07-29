Los Angeles Dodgers eyeing trade for surprise position, 4 potential Dodgers trade targets

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers leading up to the MLB trade deadline have tied the World Series contenders to some of the biggest MLB trade candidates available this summer. While starting pitching and outfielder remain priorities, it appears new Dodgers trade targets have emerged.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported that Los Angeles is eyeing infielders ahead of the MLB trade deadline. As far as specific Dodgers trade targets, second baseman Nico Hoerner and infielder Tommy Edman are among the possibilities. With that in mind, we’re examining a few Dodgers trade targets who would strengthen the infield this season and potentially beyond.

Nico Hoerner, 2B/SS, Chicago Cubs

If the Los Angeles Dodgers want to prioritize improving their infield defense, it's hard to think of a better fit than Nico Hoerner. The 27-year-old is a California native and a reigning Gold Glove Award winner. He's also backed it up defensively this season, ranking in the 91st percentile for Range and the 81st percentile for Fielding Run Value, per Baseball Savant. Hoerner also comes with multiple years of club control, arbitration-eligible through 2026, but he is only slashing .250/.326/.343 this season with 15 steals and 4 home runs. Perhaps more importantly for the Dodgers, he can be an option at both shortstop and second base, which is important when Mookie Betts returns from the IL.

Jonathan India, IF, Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India popped up in MLB trade rumors this offseason then Noelvi Marte received a suspension and he stuck around with the Cincinnati Reds. Now that Marte is back, India's name is reappearing in MLB rumors. India hasn't come close to replicating his NL Rookie of the Year success – .835 OPS and 122 wRC+ – but he does provide some value. The 27-year-old owns a 12.7 percent walk rate this season and his slugging percentage (.401) is in a good place. He doesn't offer much defensively – 64th percentile Fielding Run Value – but India is under team control through 2026 and his bat would be a nice addition to the bottom half of the Dodgers lineup.

Luis Rengifo, IF, Los Angeles Angels

It's possible the Los Angeles Dodgers might not have to look very far to find their infielder. Just a few miles away is Luis Rengifo, who is enjoying a breakout year with the Los Angeles Angels. The 27-year-old enters late July with a strong .769 OPS behind an excellent .300/.348/.421 slash line. He also offers some nice speed (23 steals) to work with. Another benefit for the Dodgers, Rengifo can play multiple positions (3B, LF, RF, SS and 2B) and he's arbitration-eligible from 2025-'26.

Tommy Edman, IF/OF, St. Louis Cardinals

