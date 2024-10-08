Week 6 fantasy waiver wire pickups: Identifying best waiver wire targets this week at RB, WR, D/ST

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Who should you pick up on the waiver wire this week? As we head into Week 6, there are a myriad of injuries shortening rosters and we are now in the stretch of bye weeks as well. It makes fantasy waiver wire targets even more critical for managers and that’s what we’re examining today. Let’s get into our top waiver wire pickups for this week. Also Read: NFL coaches on the hot seat

Tank Bigsby, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A year ago, Travis Etienne put together a mini-breakout fantasy season with nearly 1,500 scrimmage yards and 7 total touchdowns. One year later, he’s being outplayed by his backup in a new committee backfield. Entering Week 6, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby leads the team in rushing yards (273) and yards per carry (8.0), well above Etienne’s 231 yards and 4.4 ypc average on nearly 20 more attempts. The second-year running back also received double-digit carries (13) this past week, recording his second consecutive game with 90-plus rushing yards. While Etienne is still Jacksonville’s pass-catching back, Bigsby is now out-snapping him and should be considered a top-28 fantasy running back moving forward.

Tyrone Tracy Jr, RB, New York Giants

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Tyrone Tracy Jr. was identified as a handcuff to target in fantasy football drafts this season, but the opportunity didn’t knock until Devin Singeltary missed Week 5. In his first career start, the New York Giants running back averaged 7.2 yards per carry as he turned 18 carries into 129 rushing yards. What’s particularly impressive about the performance is that, per Pro Football Focus, is that four of Tracy’s runs went for 10-plus yards but his longest was a 27-yard run. That showcases his consistency as a runner and Singletary (3.9 ypc) has provided none of that this season. Singletary (groin) is questionable for Sunday. If he is out, Tracy is an RB2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Just remember that the game is on Sunday Night Football, so keep an eye on NFL injury news through Friday. Related: Week 6 fantasy rankings

Braelon Allen, RB, New York Jets

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a long-term stash, one that could pay off following the change of head coach. Entering NFL games today, Braelon Allen is the New York Jets most productive running back. Breece Hall leads the team in rushing yards (197), but his yards per carry average (3.0) trails well behind Allen (4.5). Furthermore, Allen has a higher rate of 10-plus yard runs (9.4 percent) than Hall (6.2 percent) and he’s been a better pass-catcher with a 1.57 yards per route run average versus Hall’s 1.17 mark. Hall won’t lose the starting job anytime soon, but the Jets are going to keep increasing Allen’s workload.

Darnell Mooney, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

From 2022-’23 with the Chicago Bears, Darnell Mooney had four games with at least 6 targets and 50-plus receiving yards. He’s already matched that total in the last four games with the Atlanta Falcons. Kirk Cousins just really seems to trust the 5-foot-11 receiver and it’s hard to blame him considering the 101.0 average QB rating when Mooney is targeted (Pro Football Reference). Moving forward, Mooney is a dependable WR3 in fantasy. Related: Week 6 fantasy TE rankings

Jalen Tolbert, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Brandin Cooks is on injured reserve, guaranteeing he’ll miss the next three games at a minimum. While CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson are the primary pass-catchers in this Dallas Cowboys offense, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert turned 10 targets into 7 receptions for 87 receiving yards on Sunday Night Football against a top-5 Pittsburgh Steelers defense. He also scored the game-winning touchdown in the closing seconds, that’s pretty nuts. The Detroit Lions allow the sixth-most passing yards per game (258.3) and Tolbert clearly has a rapport with Dak Prescott. This can be a nice multi-week stash.

Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Credit: Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We’ll continue to beat the drum for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs. He was a standout at training camp before suffering a high-ankle sprain and didn’t return to the field until Week 3. In the last two games, playing as a starter, Downs boasts 21 targets for 17 receptions, 151 receiving yards and a touchdown. He’s a favorite target of Anthony Richardson and Downs also drew 12 targets when Joe Flacco started in Week 5. We’re considering him a high-end WR3 in PPR leagues moving forward and the Colts’ starting QB might not even matter. Related: Week 6 fantasy QB rankings

Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Arguably the most beloved rookie in the NFL for his personality, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman is now starting to build a fan base from his on-field play. In games where he’s drawn at least four targets, Coleman is averaging 50 receiving yards per game with 2 touchdowns in that three-game sample. Of note, he’s been targeted 9 times by Josh Allen in the last two weeks. With this Bills’ offense needing a spark, Coleman is on the doorstep of becoming the team’s primary go-to receiver. While Allen’s preference for spreading the ball around limits Coleman’s weekly consistency and ceiling

Houston Texans D/ST

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images