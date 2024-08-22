10 Must-see games on the 2024-25 NBA schedule, including Klay Thompson’s return to Golden State

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA schedule was released last week and it includes games for the second annual In-Season Tournament, five amazing Christmas Day games. Not to mention, Klay Thompson facing off against his former team the Golden State Warriors as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. There are many other great matchups on the new NBA schedule. With that in mind, here are 10 must-see games in the 2024-25 NBA season.

10. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers, October 23 (7:30 PM ET, ESPN)

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

This could more than likely end up as a playoff matchup in April. The Philadelphia 76ers made a blockbuster free agency signing this off-season getting former Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George. George signed a four-year, $212 million contract. They now have a formidable trio that could end up being special. On the other side, the Bucks have a superstar duo of their own: Damian Lillard and Giannis Antentekoumpo. Milwaukee was eliminated in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs a year ago against the Indiana Pacers. In their defense, they underwent a coaching change mid-season, firing Adrian Griffin and hiring Doc Rivers in January. After Rivers arrived, the Bucks' defense finished the season ranked in the top 15. Imagine what the Bucks can do with a full season coached by Doc and if they stay fully healthy. They will be tested right out of the gate.

9. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors, Christmas Day (8:00 ET, ABC)

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Truth be told, the reason why this game ranks so low on our list is that there are not that many expectations for either team in 2024. The Warriors failed to make the playoffs last year and the Lakers were eliminated in the first round by the Denver Nuggets in five games. Los Angeles has a new head coach in JJ Redick so as the season progresses, we’ll get to see what his system looks like. On the Warriors’ side of things, we’ll have an idea of how their younger players, Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga have progressed. Podziemski in particular because he will probably take Klay Thompson’s place in the starting lineup this year. On the whole, this will more than likely be the last time we as basketball fans get to see LeBron James and Steph Curry face off on Christmas Day. Treasure it.

8. Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers, October 30 (7:30 ET, ESPN)

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

A rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals from last year comes in at number eight. The Celtics swept the Pacers on their way to the NBA Finals but it was an extremely hard-fought series that really should have gone six games. The Pacers blew games one and three. They had a five-point lead with under two minutes left in game one and ended up losing in overtime, 133-128. In game three at home, Indiana had an 18-point lead at one point and ended up losing that game, 114-111. Regardless though, it was an unexpected and gutsy playoff run as the number six seed, led by their star point guard Tyrese Haliburton. They will be a team to pay more attention to this upcoming season. The Celtics are the defending champs and aren't going anywhere. They are led by their superstar trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and defensive specialist Jrue Holiday. This game will be fun.

7. New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers, November 12 (7:30 ET, TNT)

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Much like the Pacers-Celtics matchup, this is a playoff rematch. This game is part of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament, which starts November 12 and ends December 17. Last year, these two teams gave us a thrilling first-round series in which the Knicks came out victorious in six games. Five of the six games were decided by seven points or less. New York is led by superstar guard Jalen Brunson who was the catalyst for the team finishing second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season with a record of 50-32. As great a season as they had, can they replicate their success? The 76ers with their big three of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and newly signed free agent Paul George might have something to say this year. Buckle up.

6. Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks, January 25 (5:30 ET, ABC)

Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

A rematch of the NBA Finals from a year ago, the Mavericks have what could be the added boost they needed to put them over the top this year and win a championship. They traded for future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson earlier this off-season. Given Thompson's recent struggles, especially last year when he had career lows in points per game (17) and three-point percentage (38%), it's fair to say he is not the same player he once was. However, he fits right into what the Mavericks need: an additional scoring threat. On any given night, Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, or Thompson can get hot and carry the load. The Celtics have a lethal combo as mentioned earlier in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Can the Mavericks get their revenge and win this regular season matchup?

5. Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors, November 12 (10:30 ET, TNT)

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson was synonymous with the Golden State Warriors for 15 seasons alongside Steph Curry forming the most unstoppable backcourt in NBA history. They won four championships together and appeared in six NBA Finals. Both of them notched their spots as Hall of Famers. Now, Thompson returns to the Bay Area as the opponent for the first time in November. The atmosphere at the Chase Center will be nothing short of off-the-charts. Obviously, the relationship between the Warriors front office and Thompson deteriorated the last couple of years as he was looking for a contract extension and Golden State did not give it to him so he wanted out. As mentioned earlier, he had career-low statistics in the 2023-24 season across the board so maybe a fresh start in Dallas would be good for him.

4. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, December 31 (8:00 ET, NBA TV)

Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder are two major favorites to come out of the Western Conference next year. OKC topped the Western Conference standings a year ago which came as a surprise to most. They are led by superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who was an MVP finalist last year and finished third in voting behind Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic respectively. SGA had 51 games of scoring 30 points or more which is hard to fathom. They also made a huge trade this off-season to upgrade their defense: trading Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso. Caruso is a stud on the defensive end of the court and will make them a serious threat. On the other side, the Timberwolves are led by their own superstar, Anthony Edwards. Edwards is regarded by many as the next face of the NBA after his stellar season leading Minnesota to the Western Conference Finals a year ago. He is a special talent who carries a chip on his shoulder and is always up for a challenge.

3. Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, November 1 (9:30 PM ET, ESPN)

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Get the popcorn ready. The Denver Nuggets are looking to avenge their shocking second-round exit at the hands of Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota eliminated Denver in seven games on their way to the Western Conference Finals and clearly they are not going anywhere. Do not be surprised if we see the Wolves in the Western Conference Finals again in 2024. The Nuggets are trying to recapture their winning ways and get back to the NBA Finals but they lost one of their most important role players this off-season: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. He shot over 40% from three-point range a year ago and would be the third contributor offensively. It will be interesting to watch who on the roster can fill in the gap. With a team that is as good defensively as the Minnesota Timberwolves, teams need two things to beat them: shot-making and especially size in the paint. If a team doesn’t have that, good luck.

2. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics, Christmas Day (5:00 ET, ABC)

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the two best teams in the Eastern Conference go at it on Christmas Day. We know the firepower the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics bring with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown along with the seven-foot center Kristaps Porzingis. However, if there’s any team built to challenge them, it’s the Philadelphia 76ers. With a healthy trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, they catapult themselves into being serious championship contenders. This could be the Eastern Conference Finals in May, but we will have to see. For now, this is a Christmas gift to sit back and enjoy.

1. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks, Christmas Day (2:30 ET, ABC)

Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports