10 most amazing records in Formula 1 history, including longest winning streak

Formula 1 is a sport that has produced remarkable achievements throughout its history. Here are the 10 most amazing records in Formula 1 history.

10. Youngest world champion

Sebastian Vettel holds the record for the youngest Formula 1 world champion. He claimed this achievement at 23 years and 134 days old when he won his first title on Nov. 14, 2010 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, while driving for Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton previously held the record after winning his title at age 23 and 300 days, in 2008.

9. Longest winning streak by a driver

Max Verstappen has the record of the longest winning streak by a Formula 1 driver — 10 races in a row in the 2023 season. The record-breaking run started at the Miami Grand Prix and continued until the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. His string of success came to an end at the Singapore Grand Prix when he finished in fifth. It trumped the previous eight-in-a-row mark set by Sebastian Vettel in 2013, also while driving for Red Bull.



8. Fewest finishers in a grand prix

The 1996 Monaco Grand Prix has the fewest finishers in a Formula 1 Grand Prix. Twenty-one cars started, and after wet conditions, crashes and mechanical failures, just three cars of the lot were able to finish. In the end, only Olivier Panis, David Coulthard and Johnny Herbert got across the line, making Panis’ sole F1 win even more memorable​.

7. Most pole positions

Lewis Hamilton holds the Formula 1 record for most poles in his career, with 104, easily clearing the old mark of 68 poles by Michael Schumacher. Hamilton reached this milestone by consistently delivering strong qualifying performances.

6. Longest career in F1

Fernando Alonso holds the Formula 1 record for the longest career, which has surpassed 23 years. Alonso, who made his debut at the 2001 Australian Grand Prix, clinched this record at the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, surpassing Michael Schumacher's record of 21 years. He's also set to reach another historic landmark this weekend as he gears up for his 400th Grand Prix in Mexico.

5. Most wins at a single grand prix

Lewis Hamilton’s record of nine wins is the most by any driver at a single Grand Prix, that being the British Grand Prix on the Silverstone circuit. Both Michael Schumacher and Hamilton hold a record eight wins at other circuits. At the French Grand Prix in Magny-Cours, Schumacher won eight times and Hamilton achieved his eight wins at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest.

4. Most consecutive championships

Michael Schumacher has the record for most consecutive F1 Drivers' Championships: five, from 2000 to 2004, with Ferrari. It's an unmatched streak in Formula 1 history. The next best streak was four in a row by Sebastian Vettel (2010–2013) and Lewis Hamilton (2017–2020).

3. Most podiums in a single season

The most podiums in a single Formula 1 season was set by Max Verstappen in 2023. Across 22 races, he made 21 podium finishes. It beat his own previous record of 18 podiums from the 2022 season. Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, and Sebastian Vettel all managed to get on the podium 17 times during their best years. ​The only time a driver has stood on the podium at every race was Schumacher in 2002.

2. Most grand prix wins

Lewis Hamilton holds the record for most Formula 1 grand prix wins at 105. Hamilton, who started his F1 career in 2007, overtook Michael Schumacher’s previous record of 91 wins in 2020.

1. Most World Championships

