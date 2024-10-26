Five richest Formula 1 teams, including Ferrari

Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Formula 1 isn’t just about speed and talent; it’s also a massive business. Factors such as sponsorships, merchandise, and prize money add to the wealth of F1 teams. Here are the five-richest Formula 1 teams, including legendary Ferrari, and what makes them so financially successful.

5. Alpine : $1.4 billion

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

4. McLaren : $2.2 billion

Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

3. Red Bull : $2.6 billion

Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

2. Mercedes : $3.8 billion

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

1. Ferrari : $3.9 billion

