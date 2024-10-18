Seven Formula 1 drivers who switched to other racing series

Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

Throughout the history of Formula 1, many drivers have looked for new challenges in other motor racing categories, with varying degrees of succes. Here are seven notable examples of Formula 1 drivers who switched to other racing series.

7. Felipe Massa

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

6. Antonio Giovinazzi

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

5. Jacques Villeneuve

Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Jacques Villeneuve, the 1997 F1 World Champion, won the 1995 Indianapolis 500 race as part of his CART series stint which saw him win the championship as well. Following his racing career in F1, Villeneuve has tried other motorsports. He ran NASCAR, including the Cup, Truck, and Xfinity Series. Additionally, he had success in the European NASCAR circuit where he took his first win in 2021. Villeneuve also gave endurance racing a go and even dabbled in Formula E.

4. Marcus Ericsson

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Marcus Ericsson left Formula 1 in 2018 and moved to IndyCar, joining Chip Ganassi Racing. His switch to another racing series worked out, especially when he won the 2022 Indianapolis 500. The win was Ericsson’s first career triumph at the prestigious event. He also became the first Swedish driver to capture the Indy 500 since Kenny Bräck took the trophy in 1999. More importantly, it ended Chip Ganassi Racing’s 10-year winless streak at the event.

3. Kimi Räikkönen

Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Kimi Räikkönen won his championship with Ferrari in 2007 and left Formula 1 at the end of 2009. After that, he switched to other racing series like rallying. The Finnish driver also tried NASCAR in 2011. He raced in the Camping World Truck Series and the Xfinity Series. He drove to 15th in his Truck Series debut, driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Räikkönen returned to Formula 1 in 2012 and retired after the 2021 season. In 2022, he briefly returned to NASCAR via Project 91, where he teamed up with Trackhouse Racing. The purpose of this was to bring globally known drivers to NASCAR and to cut down on the learning curve for these drivers by providing competitive equipment and resources. Also Read: How To Watch Formula 1 Live Without Cable 2024

2. Fernando Alonso

Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fernando Alonso switched to many other racing series after leaving Formula 1 and showed his versatility as a driver. He was very successful in endurance racing, winning twice at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Toyota in 2018 and 2019. The double F1 champion also wrapped up the World Endurance Championship title for the 2018-2019 season. That is how he was able to establish himself as one of the best in this form of racing. Alongside his accomplishments in endurance racing, Alonso took on the challenging task of the Dakar Rally and competed in the 2020 edition. He didn’t win, but his participation showed he was prepared to tackle different and extreme motorsport events. The Spanish driver also made several attempts to race in the Indianapolis 500. He wanted to do motorsport’s Triple Crown of wins at the Monaco Grand Prix, Le Mans, and Indy 500. Related: Top 10 Formula 1 drivers by career earnings

1. Graham Hill

Credit: Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images