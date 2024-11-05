Las Vegas Raiders: 2024 trade deadline predictions

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

As the NFL trade deadline approaches at 4 p.m. ET, playoff-contending teams and clubs at the bottom of the standings must make crucial decisions. Is it time to acquire or trade roster assets in exchange for draft capital?

At 2-7, the Raiders should be sellers, but The Athletic’s Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed don’t expect the team to make any moves as it tries to position for a quick rebuild in 2025.

Though the Raiders aren’t expected to move any of their best players like Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins, who recently underwent foot surgery, or sensational rookie tight end Brock Bowers, they could trade aging veterans on expiring contracts to get younger players on the field for development and a possible spark while on a five-game losing streak.

Let’s take a look at players other than Crosby and left tackle Kolton Miller, currently in a walking boot, who have been discussed in trade rumors leading up to Tuesday’s deadline and give a verdict on their short-term futures.

Nate Hobbs is retained and extended

One can argue that Nate Hobbs is the Raiders’ best defensive back. He lines up in the slot, but he’s been on the field for 81 percent of the team’s defensive snaps so far this season.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has used Hobbs to blitz more than in the past. Hobbs has already been in on a blitz 17 times, which is a career-high.

Though Hobbs’ missed tackle rate is up this year, he’s a solid run defender who’s lined up in the box for 97 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

This year, Hobbs has shined most in coverage, allowing a career-best 85.4 passer rating, lining up in the slot (247 snaps) and on the boundary (101 snaps).

General managers will likely inquire about Hobbs to bolster their nickel defenses, but Telesco should consider extending him rather than moving the fourth-year cornerback elsewhere.

John Jenkins is traded to the Washington Commanders

For two seasons, John Jenkins has played a solid role on the interior of the Raiders’ defensive line, recording 86 tackles (30 solo), four for loss, two sacks and five pass breakups.

However, Jenkins is in his age-35 term on an expiring contract. Though he’s played well for the Silver and Black, the 12th-year veteran isn’t part of the club’s future.

Two years ago, the Raiders traded run-stopper Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. This regime could pull off a similar deal for an ging veteran without a future in Las Vegas.

The Washington Commanders may call for Jenkins after the New York Giants ran for 164 yards on them last Sunday. The Commanders are giving up the fourth-most rushing yards per game and the third-most yards per carry.

Jenkins could mentor Commanders’ rookie second-rounder Jer’Zhan Newton while helping a playoff contender patch up a weak area in its defense.

Divine Deablo is traded to the Indianapolis Colts

The Raiders may want to see more of their rookie linebackers on the field in the second half of the season. Tommy Eichenberg and Amari Gainer are on the active roster, but they have played 90 defensive snaps combined.

Head coach Antonio Pierce praised Eichenberg during the offseason, and the rookie fifth-rounder started at linebacker in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos. Gainer earned a spot on the initial 53-man depth chart as a training camp and preseason standout.

Divine Deablo has put together decent performances since returning from an oblique injury a month ago, but he’s missed 21.1 percent of his tackles and allows a 125.8 passer rating in coverage.

Despite Deablo’s shortcomings, the Indianapolis Colts may be interested in him as a rotational linebacker. Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley served in the same position with the Raiders when the team drafted Deablo in the third round of the 2021 draft.

Andrus Peat is traded to the Denver Broncos

If Andrus Peat avoids a long-term ankle injury, he may be more valuable to the Raiders’ division rival.

Teams rarely make big moves with division foes, but clubs will exchange depth players for late-round draft capital.

Remember, the Raiders traded defensive tackle Neil Farrell to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick in August of 2023.

Keep in mind that Broncos’ lead skipper Sean Payton and his senior offensive assistant Pete Carmichael Jr. coached Peat for several years in New Orleans.

In Las Vegas, Peat has barely seen the field in regular-season action, and he struggled with his pass-blocking assignments during the preseason.

As the Raiders undergo an offensive transition after firing play-caller Luke Getsy, they could be willing to part ways with some of his scheme fits. Meanwhile, Payton and Carmichael may want a familiar face to help fortify the depth along the Broncos offensive line.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is retained

Davante Adams requested a trade, and the Raiders sent him to the New York Jets, which leaves Jakobi Meyers as their top wideout.

Head coach Antonio Pierce cannot afford to lose his best wide receiver.

Pierce told reporters it was “100 percent” his decision to fire offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, offensive line coach James Cregg and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello, which is a sign that he faces pressure to field a more effective and efficient offense.

Neither Gardner Minshew nor Desmond Ridder will be able to get much going through the air with Tre Tucker, DJ Turner and Ramel Keyton as their top wide receivers to complement rookie tight end Brock Bowers. The Raiders need an experienced wideout to lead that group in the second half of the season to forge an identity for the offense.

Since his return from an ankle injury two weeks ago, Meyers has hauled in 14 out of 18 targets for 154 yards and a touchdown. He’ll garner interest ahead of the trade deadline, but Pierce needs him to help turn the offense around in the second half of the season.

Remember, Pierce is likely trying to give Raiders’ brass, which may include minority stakeholders Tom Brady and Richard Seymour, reasons to retain him at his current position.

Pierce may be trying to help his cause with a coaching shakeup on offense, so he needs his playmakers on that side of the ball for the remainder of the season.

