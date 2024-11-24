NFL insider suggests Las Vegas Raiders have promised a starting role to a controversial former first-round QB

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders arguably have the worst quarterback depth chart in the NFL this season. But this was expected after emerging from the offseason with Gardner Minshew installed as the Raiders’ starting quarterback, and second-year QB Aidan O’Connell as his top backup.

Behind those two, the Raiders recently added former third-round pick Desmond Ridder after O’Connell suffered a thumb injury. Yet, none of these options look like long-term franchise solutions. However, the Raiders may still be working behind the scenes to get a look at a former first-round pick, one who was selected sixth overall.

Las Vegas Raiders may have promised Daniel Jones a starting role

Just over a year after the New York Giants signed Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract, the team has released their former franchise quarterback. Jones is expected to clear waivers on Monday. From there, the 27-year-old will be free to sign with any team he wants, yet Adam Schefter reports Jones is prioritizing a chance to play for a contender. Obviously that’s not the Las Vegas Raiders, but that might not stop them from trying.

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer has even suggested that as many as 10 teams have already expressed an interest in signing Jones, with one team promising immediate playing time. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio believes that unknown, unnamed team is the Raiders.

“So who would want him to play right away? While the team wasn’t disclosed, reasonable guesses would be the Raiders, the Raiders, and maybe the Raiders.” PFT’s Mike Florio on Daniel Jones and the Las Vegas Raiders

Why shouldn’t the Raiders have interest in a former first-round pick? As many lumps as the New York media has handed out to their former QB, Jones undoubtedly has the highest ceiling of any QB on the Raiders’ roster.

In other words, the Raiders have nothing to lose by trying to sign Jones, but that doesn’t mean there’s mutual interest. Yet, their attempt to promise an immediate starting role could be just what’s needed to sway his interest in their direction. We should find out on Monday, or Tuesday at the latest.

