Las Vegas Raiders QB Gardner Minshew gets rough reviews in poll of NFL coaches and execs: ‘Nobody wants him to be a starter’

Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

A new poll of 50 NFL coaches and executives offered some harsh reviews of new Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Gardner Minshew.

There are some positive vibes around the Raiders heading into their Week 1 game against rivals the Los Angeles Chargers. They have a potential-rich defense and a new head coach who has captured the hearts and minds of his players and fans.

Related: Where do the Las Vegas Raiders land in our latest NFL offense rankings?

However, like every team in the league, the Raiders’ success in 2024 will rest on their quarterback play. And unfortunately, that is a weak spot on their roster. Despite their best efforts to trade up and get an elite prospect in April’s draft, they will have journeyman Gardner Minshew under center to start the regular season.

The Eagles and Colts veteran has shown to be a competent starter in the league. However, that was enough to avoid negative opinions about him in a new poll of NFL coaches and executives from The Athletic this week.

Gardner Minshew contract: Two years, $25 million

Anonymous coach claims Las Vegas Raiders players don’t want Gardner Minshew to be their starting QB

Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

“Nobody wants him to be a starter, probably even his own team,” an anonymous offensive coach told the outlet. “But he won games with Indy last year. When you play him, the kid is competitive. He will keep you in the game. It’s going to be a fight.”

One defensive coordinator polled praised the Las Vegas Raiders QB for his guts and IQ. However, they also see a low ceiling for the former sixth-round pick.

Gardner Minshew stats (2023): 7-6 record, 3,305 passing yards,15 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 62.2 completion %, 84.6 passer rating

“Gardner Minshew is a real gutsy player,” the coordinator said. “Everybody on the team is going to love him. He is going to extend plays with his legs. He’s smart. He will be able to function in the offense. But he’s just limited.”

The Las Vegas Raiders are not a Super Bowl contender in 2024. However, there is some confidence around the team that Minshew and the play of the defense could be enough to seriously compete for a playoff spot this season.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders game today – Time and channel for the Raiders Week 1 game