Las Vegas Raiders: Outspoken Davante Adams is the key to a lightning-fast start in 2024

Davante Adams isn’t afraid to speak his mind publicly if he needs to get something off his chest. The three-time All-Pro wide receiver has been vocal about shutting down trade rumors, an unwavering commitment to the Las Vegas Raiders and his dominance over the Los Angeles Chargers in response to a social media post.

While some Raiders fans would like to hear less talk and see more touchdowns from Adams (he had eight last season), the accomplished playmaker took nearly two minutes to slam the door on rumors floating around, likely to extinguish distractions going into the team’s season opener with the Chargers.

Davante Adams calls “BS” on trade rumors and Las Vegas Raiders discontentment

On Wednesday, Adams stood before a podium and addressed the buzz about what many perceive as his dissatisfaction with the Raiders.

Don’t believe what you hear about Davante Adams being unhappy with the #Raiders. “It’s all BS.” pic.twitter.com/vO5imErOgx — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 4, 2024

Adams responded to trade chatter around his name and specifically retired wide receiver DeSean Jackson’s comments about him being “unhappy” with the Raiders (starts 11:00).

Despite the constant speculation about whether Adams wants to stay in Las Vegas with a team that’s gone 14-20 since his arrival, he’s been consistent about his commitment to the organization, dating back to early 2023 when it became clear that the Raiders planned to move on from his collegiate teammate, Derek Carr.

I have reported MULTIPLE times that inside the building, the Raiders believe if they get Davante Adams a proven QB that he would want to stay. Just asked him, here's his answer pic.twitter.com/LD5jajp4Zt — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) January 4, 2023

For more than a year now, skeptics may have been connecting dots that aren’t present regarding Adams’ mindset if you believe his word.

If the Raiders move on from Adams, it’ll be because general manager Tom Telesco wants to hit the reset button on a struggling football team. Keep in mind that Adams’ cap number will rise from $25.6 million this year to $44.1 million next year without any guaranteed money left on the final two terms of his contract, per Over the Cap.

Whether it’s with the Raiders or another team, Adams will rework his deal soon, but we haven’t heard anything about contractual issues with the team. Clearly, Adams doesn’t want any distractions going into the 2024 season.

Davante Adams calls out Chargers social media team

Before we discuss Sunday’s matchup with the Chargers, we need to go back a couple of months to when Adams appeared on Up & Adams with Kay Adams.

Adams had some choice words for the Chargers’ social media team.

#Raiders WR Davante Adams to the @Chargers…



"Keep my name out your mouth." 👀🌶️@tae15adams in his last four games vs. LAC:

494 REC YARDS, 4 TD 😤 @heykayadams we can't WAIT for Week 1 🍿 pic.twitter.com/MdItEcpOYK — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 9, 2024

In case you forgot, here’s the Chargers’ social media post that caught Adams’ attention.

Adams doesn’t need any added motivation with his accolades and high-level production for over a decade. That said, he’s probably delighted to see the Chargers in the season opener.

Since the Raiders acquired Adams from the Green Bay Packers in 2022, he’s caught 34 passes for 494 yards and four touchdowns in four matchups with Los Angeles.

It may not take long for Adams to get into the end zone to shush the Charger fans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Davante Adams primed for another big game against Chargers

While Adams may post eye-popping receiving numbers against the Chargers, quarterback Gardner Minshew shouldn’t lock into him and ignore the other playmakers.

Though Adams has wrecked the Chargers defense in a silver and black uniform, Las Vegas is 2-2 against Los Angeles with him.

Because the Chargers don’t have established perimeter pass-catchers, they must play a smashmouth style of football. The Raiders can match that approach with a bulked-up Zamir White, but they have an edge over the Chargers in offensive playmakers.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy should try to make the Chargers play catch-up. Because if he does, the Raiders defense can get after Justin Herbert, who has a bottom-tier pass-catching group.

Adams will get his numbers, though it’s also important for him to draw attention, which may allow Tre Tucker to gash the Chargers defense over the top while tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer move the chains on short and intermediate routes.

As the outspoken playmaking catalyst of the Raiders offense, Adams may have the last laugh on Sunday, though he doesn’t need 10 catches for 140 yards for the Silver and Black to leave SoFi Stadium with a win.

Victory cigars, anyone?

Maurice Moton covers the Raiders for Sportsnaut. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.

